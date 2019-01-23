"Stroll Down Penny Lane," a tribute to Paul McCartney, comes to the Empress Theatre in Vallejo on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.
This multimedia show features music from McCartney's entire career. "We use the multimedia presentations to tell the story about a song," mastermind and lead vocalist, Joe Anastasi, said. "It could be about the origin of a song, it could be about how the collaborative effort of John and Paul resulted in a song. It could be about what it is that moves us so when we hear a song. It could be about why one very particular song -- out of more than 500 songs -- turns out to be Paul McCartney's favorite song.
"You will learn a little about the history of some of the songs; for example, which song was being first performed and recorded when the Russians were invading Prague at that very moment. We even tell you a little bit about music theory and we provide this medicine with a spoonful of honey -- so you will be happy to hear about it. And we will tell you about the one song that made Paul McCartney come to tears, and have to leave the room."
For ticket and other information, visit strolldownpennylane.com.