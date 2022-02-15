Student artists of the month for December and January

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance has recognized 11 local students are recognized as Visual and Performing Arts Student of the Month winners for December/January.

The Arts Council seeks nominees monthly, culminating in a scholarship ceremony at the school year-end.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

They are now accepting nominations for February from college, high school, middle school and elementary level from visual and performing arts teachers throughout the county. Please go to the Arts Council Napa Valley website for more information and to access the nomination form. Nominations are due by the 25th of every month.

Here are December/January winners:

High School Level Winners

-- Studio Art (TIE): Nellie (Helen) Terrien, Oxbow School junior

According to her teachers (past and present), her talents and mind are to be admired. Her teacher Jennifer Jordan says Nellie "explores how the subconscious portrays one's personality." Her most current body of work likens the ideals of clowning to the false emotions humans represent daily through facial expression.

-- Studio Art (TIE): Perla Maciel Serrano, Napa High School sophomore

"Every mark she makes is personal and driven with intention," says her teacher Kristi Crickmore. Her "outside the box" approach to her work creates thoughtful and reﬂective images. Perla's most common subject is humans portrayed with boldness and strength through the use of a myriad of materials.

-- Theater Arts (TIE): Collin-Jonah Yan, American Canyon High School senior

Collin Yan is one of ACHS Theater department's multi-talented members -- lighting technician, actor, and singer. As a technician, Collin is a professional who pushes his limits by creating increasingly complex lighting. Earlier this year, he surprised everyone by landing the Lead role in "CLUE." His teacher Summer Heartt says his "commitment to character, his natural physical comedy and timing, and tenacious resolve for the show to go on are an inspiration to his classmates."

Collin is will also sing two songs for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Heartt said, "A student artist like this does not come along often, and he is so deserving of this recognition."

-- Theater Arts (TIE): Erin Fleming, Napa High School senior

Erin Fleming has tirelessly worked to support, create, choreograph, direct and perform theater, from her freshman year and through Covid-19’s interruption. Erin’s nonstop drive has earned her this second VAPA SOM award.

Recently Erin performed in "Andromacheto" to rave reviews at Napa High. As the president of troupe 4460 of the International Thespian Society, directed a successful student production of "Ashland Falls," and landed the role of Audrey in the upcoming Napa High production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

-- Music/Choir: Angie Driscoll, American Canyon High senior

Teacher Jamie Butler describes Angie as "the heart and soul of our choir program" whose talent and reliability as well as her joyful personality provides the "encouragement every room needs."

She has also been involved with Cheer, holds a leadership position in the Active Minds Club, is a student conductor in the choir program, works the maximum number of hours every week at her job, ﬁgure skates, and somehow manages to write notes of encouragement and aﬃrmation to her classmates to help brighten their days.

Butler says, "She is truly a one-of-a-kind young person that has already learned the importance of lifting others up… I feel very lucky to be her teacher."

Middle and elementary school

-- Digital: Kingston Flemming, American Canyon Middle School, seventh grade

Kingston's teacher Jenifer Leahy said she is endlessly impressed by Kingston’s talents as a well-rounded artist who is advanced well beyond his years. The son of a graphic designer and grandson of stained glass artists, Kingston creates ﬁgurative works and portraits utilizing multiple mediums, from Copic markers to Photoshop.

-- Studio Arts (TIE): Haylee-Rose Tennant, St. Apollinaris, eighth grade

Haylee-Rose always has her head in her sketchbook working with different styles and materials to create her art. She also uses her time and creative skills for others: Haylee-Rose knits scarves for the homeless population in Napa and puts together care packages for the military stationed overseas. When her teacher Michele Lemieux spoke with Haylee-Rose about her art, she said, "Whenever I am doing art, it brings me to a tranquil place and gives me peace of mind. I always put my heart and soul into whatever I do."

-- Studio Arts (TIE): Belén Miller, River Middle School, eighth grade

Belén Miller's teacher Hollie Hardwick says that with very little training, Belén's "visual acuity" is seen in her portraits. Belén's work is proportionally sound, with beautiful shading and texture. She keeps two sketchbooks to hone her skills in her free time. Here are Belén's own words about art: "Art isn't everyone's interest, but I think it's important to learn creativity, express yourself, be patient, and understand what style is best for you." In ACNVEA's opinion, truer words have never been spoken.

-- Band/Orchestra: Lauren Ranada, American Canyon Middle School, eighth grade

As lead viola of American Canyon Middle School String Orchestra and Alto in the Morning Chorale, Lauren is a natural leader, helpful to her fellow students, and never shies away from asking questions for deeper understanding. Her teacher Deborah Walden says the music department is lucky to have Lauren with her profound grasp of music theory, helpful nature and incredible work ethic.

-- Studio Art (TIE): Victor Corona Palmas, Phillips, fifth grade

Victor's teacher Jen Veveiros says he "has a real eye for art" and explains that he takes even a cookie-cutter project into his creative direction. Using construction paper, Victor layered different colors to produce this artwork that pulls inspiration from a Native American Thanksgiving prayer. Veveiros says he works with precision and focus to manifest works of his "own vision."

Studio Art (TIE): Haily Stiltz, Willow Elementary, fifth grade

Haily is a Her teacher Corey Morton said that Hally is a contemplative and expressive artist whose realistic/abstract self-portrait showcases her natural skills in drawing and color, which accompanies the careful and creative details.