The Jessel Gallery will host Ms. Debbie's Summer Art Day Camp for Kids for ages 6-18 on July 15-19. The hours are from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and all supplies are included.
Students will learn about composition, color theory and the elements of art as they work with a variety of media and techniques, including drawing, watercolor painting, acrylic painting on canvas, scratch art, print making, silk screening, mosaics, clay sculpture and cartooning.
The cost is $150 with a 20 discount for siblings.
For more information or to register, email artwithmsdebbie@gmail.com.
Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.