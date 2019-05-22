Lincoln Theater is offering a selection of summer drama and dance programs for kids, led by musical theater and dance artists with Broadway, national and international tour, film and television credits.
Instructors will help children at all levels acquire technical skills, explore creative ways to express themselves and build self-confidence and immerse themselves in the grit and glamour of artistic productions.
“The teachers in these programs have an amazing range of backgrounds as professional artists and coaches in the performing arts, and Lincoln Theater itself is such a unique space in the Napa Valley. When the kids walk out onto this big stage with the lights shining, they really get a taste of what it feels like to be a professional actor or dancer,” said Laila Aghaie, director of education and outreach.
“While each program is distinct, they all focus on giving children a taste of professional level performance skills and experiences that will help them not only in artistic endeavors, from school productions to careers on the stage, but also in other areas of their lives, such as college applications and public speaking,” Aghaie said.
Way Off Broadway: Schoolhouse Rock! is an eight-day camp for young children starting June 10. It offers kids the chance to discover, grow, and express themselves through acting, singing and movement.
The Justin-Siena and Lincoln Theater five-day Summer Theater Camp for third through eighth grades features acting, improv and singing, and workshops will focus on building skills in trust, self-confidence, problem solving, story telling, listening, and ensemble-building. Each camper will leave the camp with a monologue and song that they can use for auditions. The program is co-taught by Vivian McLaughlin and James Thomas Bailey.
On July 1, the Napa Valley Dance Center’s (NVDC) 40th Summer Intensive begins and it will run through the end of the month. NVDC offers ballet/tap combination classes, French classical ballet, pointe, tap, adult tap, jazz, contemporary and introduction to modern dance. Misty Magee and Rex Kline will also offer master classes.
These summer programs will all take place at Lincoln Theater. For more information you can contact the box office at 707-944-9900 or go to the website at LincolnTheater.org.
Lincoln Theater Summer Program Details
Way Off Broadway Summer Camp: Schoolhouse Rock!: For grades 2-6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10-14 and June 17-19 (eight-day camp), $600.
The program led by includes solid acting concepts rooted in classical methods (David Mamet, Stanislavski, Michael Chekov) involving motivation, conflict and resolution. Original ideas of the students are strongly encouraged in this camp, and everyone’s contribution becomes part of the production; creativity is celebrated.
The children will work with industry professionals Frank Schiro and Scott Anderson Morris, studying and applying acting technique and music while celebrating creativity.They work in collaboration with Nimbus Arts.
Frank Schiro has worked as an educator, coach, composer and musical director in and around New York City for more than 25 years, and currently is on the faculty at New York University. He has also been the voice teacher and coach for various Broadway performers, including Melissa Hart, Andréa Burns, Todd Thurston, Michael Mastro, and Peter Flynn.
Scott Anderson Morris’ credits include Dance Captain for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Wizard Of Oz, My Fair Lady directed by Julie Andrews, and Frank Lippencott in Bernstein’s Wonderful Town at the Sydney Opera House. Television credits include the Emmy-nominated series Dance Academy, My High School Musical and The Election Chaser CNN.
Justin-Siena‘s Theatre Camp: For ages 8-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24-28, $195.
The camp teaches theater skills in a fun and inviting environment. It will feature acting, improv, and singing. Workshops will focus on building skills in trust, self-confidence, problem solving, story telling, listening, and ensemble-building. In addition, each camper will walk out of the camp with a monologue and song that they can use for auditions.
The camp is co-taught by James Thomas Bailey and Vivian McLaughlin. Bailey is Justin-Siena’s director of theatre, who developed the ComedySportz High School League in southern California (the largest teen improv program in the U.S.), now in more than 70 schools. Bailey has produced more than 50 shows in Los Angeles. He has appeared on The Drew Carey Show and Tuesdays with Morrie, a film based on the best-selling novel.
Vivian McLaughlin is best known as the host of Disney Channel’s television series Out of the Box and can be heard on Volume I and II of the Playhouse Disney CD series. In addition to performing on Broadway, she has recorded several children’s audio books for publishers like Random House, and appeared on several commercials/industrials.
Napa Valley Dance Center Summer Intensive: July 1-July 26. Cost and schedule varies. For more information, call 707-255-2701.
Napa Valley Dance Center, under the direction of Sandra Nugent, opened its doors in 1979 to bring the community and its children an understanding and appreciation of the Art of Dance. NVDC specializes in preparing students for auditions and careers in the entertainment industry. Her students have been accepted by both the American Ballet Theater and The Joffrey Ballet programs. Students develop a lifetime love and appreciation for music and the art of dance.