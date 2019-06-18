After the conclusion of their 10th anniversary season, Lucky Penny Productions is shifting into summer mode with an offering of “one night only” music and comedy shows in June and July.
-- “Odd Man Out” with Marty Nemko, 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 19
Napa's Marty Nemko is internationally known as a career coach, author, columnist, and public radio host specializing in career/workplace issues and education reform. But did you know he was also playing piano in a barroom at age 12, leading bunches of drunks singing "When Irish Eyes are Smiling"? It's true - Marty is a pianist and is chock full of stories. "Odd Man Out" is Marty's solo show, full of surprises! All seats just $30. All proceeds go to "Rock the Ride."
-- Local Bands Night with Midnight Crush and Tall Order, 7 p.m., Friday July 12
Local Bands Night is a popular feature at Lucky Penny with live music and room to dance. For this show, it’s Napa's Midnight Crush and Tall Order. All seats for this show are $15.
-- “Two Gypsy Kisses” 10th annual Bastille Day Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday July 14
For more than a decade, Two Gypsy Kisses (Deux Bisous Gitans) has been transporting Bay Area audiences with their authentic, soulful styling of popular European café music. Michael Van Why croons the timeless, sentimental melodies of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brell and others, accompanied and artfully arranged by accordionist Sheri Mignano. Learn more about this dynamic duo at EuroCafeMusic.com. A la Bastille! Tickets are $25 for adults, $22.50 for seniors, and $20 for students.
-- "Katie Rubin: Why I Died. A Comedy" A solo show written and performed by Katie Rubin, 8 p.m., Friday July 26
"Why I Died" tells the story of Katie Rubin’s attempt to navigate a deep spiritual awakening in the face of a tight writing deadline. Along the way, she deals with and plays the roles of her hilariously pushy producer, a codependent mugger, a loose and vapid pop star, an infomercial saleswoman, a Sufi “Perfected Master,” a clueless boyfriend and a bevy of false prophets. Through the voices of 10 comedic characters, Rubin chronicles her attempt to create and evolve simultaneously. Will her spiritual and creative efforts merge? Or will she have to give up one for the other? Tickets are $30 for adults, $27.50 for seniors, and $25 for students.
All of these shows will be presented at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.