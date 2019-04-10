Susan Segal will be speaker for the Remarkable Journeys program at the Napa Main Library on April 18 at 7 p.m. Segal will be showing images and describing a trip she made to Antigua, Guatemala during Holy Week.
The presentation will be in the conference room of the Napa Library at 580 Coombs St. All are welcome for this free evening of culture and discussion.
"In 1992 I went on a journey to Antiqua, Guatemala with some friends to experience Holy Week," said Segal. An advertising executive at the time, she traveled with four friends to photograph Semana Santa (Good Friday) and experience the way Antiqua portrays the event of Jesus Christ going to his crucifixion. The procession moves over on elaborate carpets natural materials "that we all made in the wee hours of the morning," she said.
"We were there for 10 days living with the locals, thanks to one of my traveling buddies, Jim, whose mother Anita had been living there for a number of years. I experienced the culture and the beautiful people firsthand.
"Every corner I turned was another photo opportunity. I photographed everything and everybody I saw as my friends and I walked down the cobblestone streets. As a person who was raised Jewish, to be in this mountain town during Holy Week, with a predominately Catholic population, to experience first hand how the churches created a somber yet visually colorful displays of this religious time in history was an experience that I have never forgotten."
Some 27 years later, for the first time, her photographs will be on displayed in the Napa Library during April in the main room.