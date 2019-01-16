The Atlantic City Ballet brings Tchaikovsky's ballet classic, "Swan Lake" to the Lincoln Theater on Jan. 26.
The production includes local dancers, and the company will also offer a free master class for dance students at Vintage High School the Friday before the main performances.
Swan Lake follows the plight of Prince Siegfried, who is captivated by Odette at their first lakeside meeting. She, however, is under the spell of the evil spirit Von Rothbart, and she can return to her human form only at night. The spell can be broken if one who has never loved before swears to love Odette forever. But is that Siegfried?
One of the most famous and frequently performed works in the international repertoire, "Swan Lake" was first performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow in 1877, with a specially commissioned score by Tchaikovsky. The production was not an overwhelming success at its premiere but has since become a fixture for ballet companies across the globe.
Founded in 1982 by ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is composed of professional dancers from around the world. From their home base, the ballet has all along the east coast. Their repertoire includes "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Swan Lake" but Papa is most known for her innovative works such as "Dracula," "Caught Up In The Swing" and her full-length "Carmen."
Swan Lake will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $40 and $55; students are admitted free. To purchase tickets go to lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.