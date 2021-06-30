Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa

The worlds of William Shakespeare and Rene di Rosa will meet July 15 to 17 when Shakespeare Napa Valley partners with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to present a "Shakespeare Summer Stroll."

A walking tour of di Rosa's outdoor spaces and artworks will be interwoven with sonnets and excerpts from Shakespeare's plays, including comedic and dramatic scenes from "The Tempest," "Romeo and Juliet," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Hamlet," "Macbeth" and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."

The family-friendly show is directed by Napa Valley College faculty member Olivia Cowell.

The event is “likely the first live theatrical performance the Napa Valley has seen since the start of the pandemic,” said Jennifer King, artistic director and chairwoman of arts and humanities and artistic director of Shakespeare Napa Valley at the Napa Valley College.

Andrea Saenz Williams, director of education and civic engagement at di Rosa said, the show is "an integral part of our organization’s mission, which is to engage the community in the connective power of art and nature. I can't think of a better way to do that than to see di Rosa's campus and outdoor collection come alive on a summer evening through theatrical performances.”