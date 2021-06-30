Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa

The worlds of William Shakespeare and Rene di Rosa will meet July 15 to 17 when Shakespeare Napa Valley partners with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to present a "Shakespeare Summer Stroll."
A walking tour of di Rosa's outdoor spaces and artworks will be interwoven with sonnets and excerpts from Shakespeare's plays, including comedic and dramatic scenes from "The Tempest," "Romeo and Juliet," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Hamlet," "Macbeth" and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
The family-friendly show is directed by Napa Valley College faculty member Olivia Cowell.
The event is “likely the first live theatrical performance the Napa Valley has seen since the start of the pandemic,” said Jennifer King, artistic director and chairwoman of arts and humanities and artistic director of Shakespeare Napa Valley at the Napa Valley College.
Andrea Saenz Williams, director of education and civic engagement at di Rosa said, the show is "an integral part of our organization’s mission, which is to engage the community in the connective power of art and nature. I can't think of a better way to do that than to see di Rosa's campus and outdoor collection come alive on a summer evening through theatrical performances.”
Opening night on July 15, is a VIP donor event. Wine and food will be served with a variety of scenes. It also includes a reception and toast with the actors after their performances. Tickets are a minimum donation of $65.
On Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, the performance is 6 to 8:30 p.m., and a minimum donation is $5. Those who donate $30 will receive a complimentary glass of wine and light snacks.
All donations will be distributed between Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.
The final show, on Sunday, July 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is included with admission to di Rosa and is free for di Rosa members and Napa Valley College students with ID. The Sunday matinee does not include food or wine.
For updates and ticket information, visit irosaart.org/shakespeare-summer-stroll-july-17-18/.
Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art maintains a permanent collection of works by artists living or working in the San Francisco Bay Area from the mid-20th century to the present day. The center comprises multiple galleries, a sculpture park, and a 35-acre lake on 217 scenic acres in the Carneros region that are protected through the Napa County Land Trust.
Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, di Rosa is open to the public from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.dirosaart.org.