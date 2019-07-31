Lucky Penny Productions presents Barry Martin’s original Napa Valley comedy “The Tasting Room” in an encore run Aug. 9-18 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center.
The play’s world premiere took place last summer at Lucky Penny.
“The Tasting Room” tells the story of a small, family-run winery that can’t seem to catch a break. Emily and Rebecca, sisters trying to keep the family business afloat, get some sudden news that a famous critic is stopping by to taste their wines. Rough-around-the-edges “wine educator” Tony Spiccoli wants to help, but instead creates a problem that could sink their hopes.
“The wine business has made Napa famous, but it’s also a good target for those of us who like to have a little fun. It’s a tongue-in-cheek love letter to Napa Valley,” said Martin. “The play was so well received last summer we had to bring it back.”
“The Tasting Room” will be at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa, from Aug. 9- 18. Featured in the cast are Lucky Penny Co-Founders Martin and Taylor Bartolucci, along with audience favorites Danielle DeBow, Michael Scott Wells and Tim Setzer, with Michael Ross as the influential wine critic Elbert Fleeman.
Wine along with beer, cocktails, soft drinks and snacks, will be available.
Tickets are available at luckypennynapa.com, or by phone at 707-266-6305. Any unreserved seats will be on sale at the theater box office one hour before showtime at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.