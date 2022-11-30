Terracotta Corridor: 21 monumental clay sculptures exhibited in Napa

Learn about the Terracotta Corridor, an exhibition of 21 clay sculptures that have popped up in the Rail Arts District (RAD) in Napa at an artists' talk, reception and bike tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibition features work by 11 ceramic artists from the Mission Clay Products Arts and Industry residency program. As part of this program, artists spent weeks carving and glazing six-to-eight-feet clay pipe extrusions.

On Dec. 3 from 1 to 2 p.m., RAD Napa Executive Director Shelly Willis will moderate a conversation between participating artist John Toki and Bryan Vansell, the founder and director of the program.

Following the reception, Toki and Chuck McMinn, president of RAD Napa, will lead a bike tour of the installation. Email info@rad.org to sign up and secure a bicycle for the tour.

RAD Napa begins in Napa’s Oxbow District and continues northward for almost two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD is transforming these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art.

The Mission Clay Products’ facility in Phoenix, Arizona manufactured the ceramic sewer pipes that the artists used and then fired in some of the world’s largest kilns. Clay pipe is a long-lasting, sustainable and environmentally friendly pipe product, the use of which dates back more than 2,000 years.

The Rail Arts District exhibit includes works from some 400 artists who participated in the program.

Rail Arts in the Give!Guide

Rail Arts District Napa has partnered with artist Kristina Young to produce its first permanent work and the opportunity to support RAD through the Napa Valley Give!Guide

Young's large-scale mosaic titled “Quake Mosaic,” is made with salvaged objects from the 2014 Napa earthquake and the 2017 and 2020 wildfires, donated by hundreds of community members. Eight years in the making, the 406-section mosaic will be installed on a stationary train car donated by the Napa Valley Wine Train adjacent to the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Members of the community can support these projects by donating via CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide, which raises awareness and funds in support of exceptional nonprofits serving Napa County residents while also encouraging collaboration among its participating organizations. Find out more at CanDoGiveGuide.org.