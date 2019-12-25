One of Terry Gamble Boyer’s favorite books when she was growing up in Pasadena was “The Secret Garden,” the story of a wealthy young girl whose parents die and leave her orphaned and lonely. Eventually, she finds solace and friendship within a hidden oasis.
Today, Boyer, now an author and philanthropist, and her artist husband, Peter, have built their own secret place. Within the natural splendor of their Napa Valley ranch they have created a space where they and their family and friends can gather to become rejuvenated and inspired.
But on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, flames surrounded the pristine retreat. Peter had left earlier that day, heading back down to their other home in San Francisco, as had their grown children who had visited for the weekend.
“I woke to the phone ringing,” Boyer said. “It was our friends telling me to get out now. I grabbed my wedding ring, a few family photos, my computer and jumped in the car.”
Like many on that night, Boyer sped through fields alight only to look back toward an advancing wave of fire.
“I called Peter and told him I don’t think the house is going to make it,” she said. “As I was driving that night I thought that everyone affected by that travesty is faced with a radical version of letting go.”
Days later, they would find that the house had survived, but their relief was short-lived. Two weeks later, they learned Peter had cancer. Filled with equal parts sadness and resolve, Boyer had no question as to why she’d grabbed those particular items when she’d fled the fire.
What matters
The question of what to take and what to leave behind is something that people who have faced advancing fire understand all too well. Many are forced to flee empty-handed, but those fortunate enough to have a few seconds often reach for a photo, a memento of a loved one, a family heirloom, pets and perhaps their computer.
For Boyer, family and loved ones are at the top of the list. A cousin of the Napa Valley vintner family, Tom, Jim and Aimee Gamble, Boyer, too, is linked to the Procter and Gamble legacy.
The Gamble FamilyBoyer’s father, James Neare Gamble, the great-grandson of James Gamble, the co-founder of Procter and Gamble, served in World War II as a member of the U.S. Army, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, where he earned a Bronze Star.
Procter and Gamble was started in 1837 by an English candlemaker, William Procter, and James Gamble, a soapmaker born in Ireland, both of whom had emigrated from the United Kingdom and settled in Cincinnati. The company started small but grew quickly, eventually making soap and candles for the Union Army during the Civil War.
By the 1890s, the Gamble family had built a large summer retreat in the resort town of Harbor Point on the shores of Lake Michigan. There the family spent the summers with many of the leading industrialists of the day. They summered alongside one of the largest populations of Native Americans in the state — mostly of the Odawa tribe — and a community of artisans who had come to the area to service the building and maintenance of the resort destination.
In 1906, Boyer’s grandparents moved to Pasadena, where their home was designed by the Greene brothers and built by the Halls, all of whom were at the forefront of the Arts and Crafts architectural movement in the United States at that time.
Boyer’s mother, Harriet Seaton, and her father met as teenagers in Harbor Point and married in 1946. By 1956, her father had established the Southern California investment firm that became Gamble Jones Investment Counseling.
The Gambles’ historic home was the only remaining fully intact example of Greene’s and Hall’s work, and in 1966 they gifted it to the City of Pasadena and the University of Southern California. Now known as the Gamble House, the national historic site is visited by nearly a million people each year and was the fictional home of Doc Brown in the 1980s movie “Back to the Future.”
When she was growing up, Boyer spent time at the Gamble House but recalls that she “didn’t realize the house was that special until later, although I loved the sleeping porches and the fish pond.”
She also spent summers at the Lake Michigan retreat as a child, and by the 1960s she and her many cousins were continuing the family tradition.
“It’s a magical place,” she said. “Being there was like going back in time. As a child, there was no TV. We played games, cards, explored outdoors and I read. I benefited from being the youngest of 17 cousins — I was so invisible that I was always watching and observing, learning.”
Part of her observation was exploring the property looking for clues to her family’s past.
“There is such a layering of family history there,” she said. “I’d spend hours reading my great-grandmother’s letters and diaries. It was like family archaeology.”
Writers write
Besides exploring, Boyer also found that she enjoyed writing, and she completed her first short story in fourth grade that she titled “Bertha the Beetle.”
Eventually, Boyer’s rich family history, a keen eye for observation and her early experiences informed and inspired each of her three novels.
The first, “The Water Dancers,” published in 2004, explores the lives of two families from 1945 to the 1970s. Set in Northern Michigan, the story follows Rachel, an orphaned Native American from the Odawa tribe, who is taken in as a charity case by the wealthy March family. The story is reminiscent of “The Secret Garden” and touches on issues of social class, fairness, gender roles, love and the devastation of war and its aftermath.
The second, first published in 2009, “The Good Family,” again is set at Lake Michigan, this time at a retreat for the old-moneyed Addison family who summer on Sand Isle. As an adult, the youngest family member, Maddie, loses an infant and is plagued by addiction, a failed marriage and a heavy burden of family expectations. Later, as her mother lies dying, Maddie returns to Sand Isle and confronts her and her family’s past.
The most recent, “The Eulogist,” was released earlier this year. Unlike the others, this one is not set in Michigan but instead in Cincinnati and follows the Givens family who, cheated out of their family estate in Northern Ireland after the Napoleonic Wars, arrive in America in 1819 and settle on the banks of the Ohio River. The novel explores family dynamics, political populism, religious evangelism, industrial capitalism, women’s rights and the struggle for emancipation.
A testimonial to ghosts
Boyer sees finishing a novel — much like the fires — as an act of letting go.
“Finishing a book feels like having your children leave,” Boyer said. “You have watched your characters grow, suffered through their agonies, loved them, forgiven them and even learned from them. In that sense, every novel is a eulogy — a testimonial to our ghosts.”
Beyond exploring the past, Boyer and her family support environmental efforts that look to the future.
“It is more important than ever that people who have the time, talent and resources stay involved, looking for solutions to what can seem like the daunting problems of our time,” she said. “Even small steps can make a big difference.”
Fire control
On their own ranch, the Boyers employ organic practices, use Don Watson’s “wooly weeders” sheep and goats for weed control, and have left hundreds of acres as open space for oaks, native grasses and animals to live and thrive.
“Initially we brought them [goats and sheep] on as a way to beautify the property and improve carbon sequestration of the land,” Gamble said. “But Don’s focus, even back then, was to highlight the benefits of fire control. And he was right. By removing much of the taller grass and bramble the fire was not able to spread quickly or reach the structures, but it was also unable to spread upward into the trees, which is what saved most of our oaks.”
The future burns with hope
Involved in broader philanthropic efforts for decades, in 2015 the Boyers launched their own Caldera Foundation, to support environmental concerns. Since then, they have helped fund studies exploring improving the electrical grid, advancing science education and exposing the plight of veterans.
“I feel such deep appreciation for this place, our family and this community,” she said. “The fire and Peter’s illness have put everything in perspective. He is doing well — the treatments have been successful — and nature is rebounding from the fires.”
And as if going back to the beginning, Boyer is now reading more, taking more time to notice while she savors time with those whom she loves.
“Letting go doesn’t mean the end,” she said. “Instead it can mean knowing the poignancy of each moment. None of us are permanent residence here, but we can each do our part. Everybody has something to offer.”