Spreckels Theatre Company opens its 2018-19 season in September with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Based on Mark Haddon’s 2003 bestseller, the adaptation by Simon Stephens draws us into the strange and brilliant mind of Christopher, a 15-year-old autistic boy. The 2012 play tied the record in London for the most Olivier Awards (seven), including Best New Play, before moving on to Broadway, where the 2015 production swept the awards, including the Drama Desk for Outstanding Play and the Tony for Best Play.
Their next productions are two big musicals — “The Addams Family Musical” in October and “The Tailor of Gloucester” in November-December.
“The Addams Family Musical” is a musical-comedy based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams: Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, Grandma, Uncle Fester and Lurch. Although numerous film and television adaptations of Addams’ cartoons exist, the 2010 musical was the first stage show based on the characters.
“The Tailor of Gloucester” holds a special place in Sonoma County because the creators are local, with book and lyrics by Marcy Telles and music by Janis Dunson Wilson, who will serve as the show’s music director. Based on the famed Beatrix Potter story, it tells the tale of the poor tailor who will never be able to deliver the Mayor’s waistcoat on time without help from the friendly mice in his shop, but Simpkin the Cat has other plans for the little helpers.
To begin the New Year, they will present a big-stage production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
More than 400 years ago, William Shakespeare composed Hamlet for the Lord Chamberlain’s men, never suspecting it would be widely considered the greatest work of drama in the English language, a play so rich in content, one discovers something new with each viewing. Prince Hamlet’s dilemma is timeless. His story grapples with love, betrayal, family ties, murder, vengeance, sanity and insanity and, ultimately, the question of whether or not life is worth the struggle — “to be or not to be.” Bay Area favorite, Keith Baker plays the title role.
Then, for comic relief, in April they present a new play, “Barbeque Apocalypse,” the devilishly funny creation of Matt Lyle, a Texas playwright on the rise.The play was nominated for an American Theatre Critics Steinberg New Play Award. “A good comedy makes you laugh, a really good one makes you think. Barbeque Apocalypse is a really good one,” wrote the Dallas Morning News.
Spreckels will end the season in May 2019 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
Written for a 1957 television broadcast starring Julie Andrews, it was remade twice for television and adapted for the stage in various versions prior to the 2013 Broadway production with book by Douglas Carter Beane. The production was nominated for nine Tony Awards. The show boasts such classic songs as, “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night” and the hilarious “Stepsister’s Lament.”
For information and tickets, contact the box office at (707) 588-3400, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before show or go online to spreckelsonline.com. The Spreckels Performing Arts Center is at 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.