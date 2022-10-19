'The 39 Steps': Vintage High presents a Hitchcock mystery thriller in Napa

Beware the perils of boredom.

This is the plight Richard Hannay is bemoaning at the opening of "The 39 Steps," and next thing he knows, he's got a beautiful but dead woman in his bedroom, and he is dodging the police who think he murdered her, not to mention the dastardly criminals who really did the deed.

Really, Hannay is only trying to get to Scotland to save the United Kingdom. And it all has something to do with 39 steps.

Vintage High School drama students, in their first production of the year, present "The 39 Steps," a mystery-adventure-thriller with a dash of romance, based on the by 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock adapted from the novel by the Scottish author John Buchan.

It opens on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs on weekends through Oct. 30. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. at the campus theater at 1375 Trower Ave., Napa.

"The 39 Steps" originated as an adventure novel by Buchan, first published in a serial in Blackwood's Magazine in July, August and September 1915 before being published in book form in October that year by William Blackwood and Sons in Edinburgh.

In Hitchcock's adaptation, the hero, Richard Hannay, is a Canadian visiting London in 1935. Everyone he knows is busy, so he decides to take in a theater performance by the marvelous Mr. Memory, only to find he is joined in his box by a mysterious woman, the alluring Annabella Schmidt, who pleads with him to save her from assassins. Her proof? Two thugs who turn up outside his window, as soon as Hannay gives her shelter in his flat.

Annabella is only able to provide a few clues before she turns up dead: Beware a man with a joint missing from one finger, find a place in Scotland called something like "Alt-na-Shellach" — and keep in mind the 39 steps. Hannay has embroiled himself in an international spy ring, trying to steal British military secrets.

Disguised as a milkman, Hannay sneaks out of his flat and boards the Flying Scotsman only to find himself pursued on foot, by train and by plane, trying to prove his innocence and also somehow carry out Annabella's mission while avoiding her fate.

In rehearsals this week, the Vintage thespians were taking on the challenge of bringing this action-filled production to the stage with zest and Hitchcockian humor.

"It's my first major role," said Shane Howard, who is sharing the role of Richard Hannay with Ethan Alexander. It's a demanding role that requires him to be on stage continually as the hero is chased across England and Scotland over the course of three days and 32 scene changes while he escapes from trains, bridges and windows. "It's a lot of fun," Howard said.

Sharing the role of the doomed double agent Annabella are Abby Kreisler and Adrienne Govan-Smith. On his adventures, Hannay meets two other beautiful women who aid him. Lauren Rasler and Lily Temple share the role of Pamela, whom Hannay first meets on the train; Lydia Jackson and Camryn Levy portray Margaret, the lovely and much younger wife of a surly Scotsman where Hannay finds an uneasy shelter.

Playing the role of this fire-and-brimstone crofter are Geoffrey Weber and Parker Peters, who mastered impressive Scottish accents.

Rounding out the cast are 10 versatile actors who slip in and out of nearly 50 roles, adding whimsy and comedy with a trove of antics — in between the daring fistfights, narrow escapes and hints of romance.

Charles Morris is Compère/Professor Jordan; Asher Butler is Mr. Memory/Pilot 1; Landon Buer plays both a thug and a policeman, as does Dylan Williams. Portraying both the Milkman and Chief Inspector Albright is Joi Velasco.

Sofia Richart has four roles as Salesman 1, Newsboy, Mrs. Higgins and the Sheriff; Ana Machuca-Sanchez portrays Salesman 2, the train conductor and Policeman. Noah Martinez is the radio announcer who shares news of the hunt for the fugitive Hannay. Camila Sandoval plays the roles of Mrs. Jordan, Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Dunwoody, and Adrian Hoxsey is Mr. McQuarrie and Mrs. McGarrigle.

Drama teacher Frank Varni is the director with Ia Jameson as assistant director. Apollo Herzog is stage manager with help from Emmerson Stevens and Shiloh Alcantar. Jackson U'Ren is head lighting designer with Jordan Stoddard and Miles Lombardo as lighting crew. The sound crew is Oli Rusin-Trindall and Lola Whisenant.

Frank Varni and Arlo Stein were in charge of the set design and construction. Heading wardrobe are Charlotte Flukey and Jimena Castillo-Calixto; Camila Sandoval and Ia Jameson are in charge of makeup and hair with stylists Michae Whitney and Dane Coleman.

Altogether, they have created an engaging, exciting evening of entertainment.

Tickets are $5 for students, children and senior citizens, and $8 for adults, and can be purchased with cash or check at the door.