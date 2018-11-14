As you prepare for holiday gatherings, the second annual American Holiday Folk Art Holiday Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa.
Last year, entering the holiday festival, set up in the theater and adjoining room, was like stepping into an elegant bazaar from a bygone era.
This year, the group of more than two dozen artists and antique dealers who share a sense of humor as well as a passion for preserving the past, will again be showing and selling their artistic, unusual and uncommon winter season and holiday art.
“Although the holidays always are a time when there are many holiday shows and events planned, I have felt that there has been a need for an artistic based event with holiday art and antique finds created and sourced by working artists and dealers who are established in their fields,” said folk artist and event organizer Susan Bartolucci.
She said she selected the artists and vendors based on their “artistic expertise, prowess with sourcing the most unusual antique finds, and because they have unique style and a great spirit. You will not be disappointed at what you see at the festival for it is the best of the best bringing their best in whatever skill, or pursuit they have perfected and continue to perfect.”
If you are looking for jewelry, dolls, antiques — and the unusual, Debby Anderson and Caron Hibbons each use vintage pieces in their jewelry and both teach jewelry-making classes.
Charlene Geiger, Nicol Sayre and Valerie Raven are known for their doll making artistry with their use of vintage materials and fabrics.
Tom Kurth will display items from his Sacramento antique store, the “Ruralist.”
Gail Laird, “a true folk art collector” and vendor of authentic folk art from the Midwest and the East, will also have “treasures” for sale.
Vicki Nelson, an antique display artist and owner of “Fool Crow,” a curio antique store in Rio Vista, will have finds as well. “My love for Christmas brings out the child in me, so I’m naturally drawn to antique and vintage toys and my whimsical taxidermy,” Nelson said.
“Melissa Tereck is an amazing papier mache artist,” Bartolucci said. “She has developed a way to make the most intriguing houses, castles and all types of abodes and the furniture out of papier mache. No one else does this.”
Designer Terisa Brooks-Huddleston will showcase fine alpaca knits. What began as Our Hands For Hope, a mission to train and give opportunity to women living in poverty in Peru, has developed into her brand, Moche Lifestyle.
“I was excited to be offered a booth at Sue’s show last year,” Brooks-Huddleston said. “It was an amazing event showcasing other artists and was filled with art and design collectors from outside the valley.”
“I’m looking forward to doing it again,” Brooks-Huddleston said. “One of the artists showing this year will be one of my design professors from UC Davis, Dolph Gotelli. I’m feeling pretty honored to be showcasing the beautiful hand knits next to the man who had a hand in inspiring my love for design.”
Admission is $10 at the door and, for adults 21 and over, includes a taste of Madonna Estate’s HoliDaze” Festival Wine (a 2016 Estate Bottled Pinot Noir), with a collectible label featuring art by local artist Dave Huddleston and graphic design by Kurt Gonsalves.
Huddleston, who is married to Brooks-Huddleston, has been a professional artist and resident of Napa since 1968. “Dave, the label artist for this year is a Napa Valley icon,” said Bartolucci.
“Dave has been creating art throughout the valley for years from the wine auction to teaching classes,” Bartolucci said. “He’s a mural maker too – he did all the Pompeii murals in my house and murals in many other houses and restaurants too.”
The wine will be available with chocolates for tasting and for purchase. Light snacks, soft drinks and cocktails will be available for purchase.
A portion of the festival proceeds will be donated to the host venue, Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, to help the Lucky Penny Productions improve the nonprofit center to keep it affordable and accessible.
For more information, visit the website www.americanfolkartholidayfestival.com.