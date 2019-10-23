The human-cultivated and -created environment of Tulocay Cemetery is as remarkable and varied as the life stories of those at rest within the 55-acre Coombsville Road burial grounds.
Many of the final notations, or epitaphs, also feature designs of symbolic importance to the commemorated individual. Together, they give this historical property a time-earned patina and rich heritage.
For 160 years, Tulocay has been the primary, and non-denominational, cemetery for the Napa area. In addition to being the final resting place for generations of local residents, Tulocay Cemetery reflects how the social philosophies regarding mourning and paying homage to the deceased have changed over time, from respectful opulence to modern minimalism.
Although the gravestones of the 19th and early 20th centuries featured expressive designs and personal details, by that time, the many of the markers were no longer custom-made. They were ordered from catalogs. This practice explains the repetition of their shapes and symbols. But, these markers did not arrive in the mail. They were delivered to the local monument works, such as Napa Marble and Granite Works, or to the cemetery itself.
When an order was placed for a gravestone, the options to customize a marker’s art, and message, were numerous. These design options included engravings and castings of flowers and plants to signify a specific meaning.
The following examples of gravestone embellishments are found at Tulocay Cemetery. A daffodil represented regard. A daisy meant innocence, youth and/or hope. A violet stated faithfulness while a poppy denoted eternal sleep. The rose symbolized love, wisdom and beauty. Its bloom was used to signify many important life stages, especially during the Victorian era and its mourning pageantry. As part of this elaborate expression of loss and grief, the Victorians included a drooping rose, or a morning glory, as part of the mourning portraits of their dearly departed.
In addition to floral designs, Tulocay markers have other plant designs. The most frequently used motifs were ivy, wheat and oak. Ivy, being evergreen and tough, represented faithfulness, fidelity and immorality. A bundle of wheat meant abundance in life, but it also symbolized death as its harvest was the end of its life cycle. Markers embellished with an oak stated the departed, in life, had strength of faith and endurance. Although an oak leaf and acorn cluster represented abundance and new, or eternal, life.
While all of these symbols, and more, are found throughout Tulocay Cemetery, the wreath, in all of its various interpretations, is one of Tulocay’s most common symbols. The wreath had two similar, yet differing, definitions. The first interpretation was the circle, or cycle, of life. It announced the natural progression from birth to death had been completed by the deceased. The second meaning was based in the belief the circle, ring and/or wreath had no beginning and no end. It was infinite, or eternal. Many of these wreaths were personalized with different plants and/or flowers to provide a stronger message. For instance, a wreath of laurel meant reward and triumph; oak—strength; olive—peace; ivy — conviviality, and roses — joy and heavenly bliss.
Other marker ornamentation frequently used at the local cemetery include the lamb. It was generally reserved for children’s graves in recognition of their innocence. However, being a symbol of Christ, the good shepherd, carved or cast lamb figures adorned the markers of those of the Christian faiths.
Another commonly seen Tulocay gravestone symbol is an urn. Typically, they were cast or carved to appear draped in fabric. During the Victorian era, when this detail was popular, a mourning tradition was to drape the deceased’s portrait with crepe. Also, many social idioms of that time harken back to the Greeks and Romans who used urns to store the ashes of the dead.
A well known and highly visible landmark of Tulocay Cemetery are the angel sculptures. Although the overall symbolism of this cemetery art is clear, they also have additional and subtle meanings. The direction of their hands provided deeper messages. If they pointed upward, it suggested the departed had gone to heaven. If the hand, or hands, pointed downward, it was not a commentary about the location of the departed’s soul. It meant the angel was in mourning for humanity and its loss of one of its best. Also, clasped hands meant farewell or hope for a reunion in the next life. Some Tulocay markers feature just the hands displayed in one of these positions.
In addition to the burial sites and their markers, Tulocay Cemetery has its structural and architectural elements and buildings adding to the unique character of the property. The oldest of these features is the stone fence, or wall, along Coombsville Road. Built of native stone in 1859, its first section measured about 614 yards in length. Gradually, it would be extended to envelope the cemetery. About 30-40 years ago, the original stone wall was reconstructed with the addition of a cement mortar. The main entrance, also crafted from native stone, was completed circa 1905. Just inside that entryway is the native stone, Arts & Craft bungalow-style office building. Built in 1906, its total construction cost was $1,514.
About two decades later, 1939-1940, the Evans Memorial Mausoleum was constructed to become the largest Tulocay Cemetery building, at that time. Unintentionally, or otherwise, it essentially divided the old and new sections of the cemetery. The building was named in honor of Elizabeth and Luther Evans who bequest $10,000 of the $26,000 required to construct the mausoleum. Its style was a trending design of its time with its streamlined architectural details.
The Evans Mausoleum is not the only visual demarcation between the old and new at Tulocay Cemetery. Just north of the large mausoleum are the Imrie and Duffy family plots. Their private tombs are light in color, more contemporary in materials and restrained in details.
In almost stark contrast, and just across the lane, the Goodman, Migliavacca and Jillson family mausoleums are of a darker native stone and architecturally reminiscent of ornate 19th Century styles. They also mimic the churches of their era and even further back to the Old World cathedrals.
Collectively, each of the grave sites, markers, structures, buildings and surrounding landscape create a meaningful history for the serene and park-like Tulocay Cemetery.