Yountville Arts presents “5 i v e x 5 i v e—The COLLECTION,” featuring works by photographer MJ Schaer in a show opening at the Gallery at Community Center, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 with an artist reception and book signing. The show runs through April 14.
His new collection of photographs depict a variety of nature, landscape and still subjects, with each study composed and photographed in a square format restricted to a 5-inch by 5-inch finished image, framed to 10-inch by 10-inch, matted format.
All framed images will be available for purchase as well as a photo book containing all show images.
Schaer, who divides his time between Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe, began taking photos in 1966 while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His professional career, launched in 1968, encompassed 22 years of professional and collegiate sports photography and work as a freelance cinematographer for NFL Films as well as for commercial and corporate clientele. He also designed and owned art galleries in La Jolla, San Francisco and Napa Valley.
Retiring from the art business in 2009, Schaer stepped back to his roots and passion for photography and the outdoors, thus leading to the kind of images presented in this exhibit and sale.
“I categorize my photography as the ‘Art-of-Freeze,’” said Schaer, using a reference to the cinematography term, “Freeze Frame”, a single frame depicting a motionless image. “I am driven by a desire to visualize, capture and finalize that one-of-a-kind image, an instant in time that otherwise would never be seen again. The most important element of a camera lens is the eye behind it.”
The Yountville Arts Gallery at Community Center is at 6516 Washington St. More information is available at yountvillearts.com or (707) 948-2627.