The arts are back at Napa Valley College

Singing, dancing, acting and playing music are all back at Napa Valley College, with a variety of classes and a full-scale musical theater production on the schedule for fall semester.

The Arts & Humanities department is offering a variety of in-person and online classes for fall semester, which began on Aug. 13. Students looking to satisfy some of their general education requirements with introductory historical and cultural experiences can enroll in “Art History: Prehistory to Medieval,” or “The American Mind,” a two-course examination of philosophical, religious, scientific, economic and political ideas that have shaped America, from the mid-1800s to today.

A variety of dance classes are available, including evening classes for enjoyment and practice as well as appreciation and theory courses. Musical offerings range from vocal training and chorale to guitar, piano and jazz ensemble. In-person visual arts classes will include both drawing and ceramics.

Selected courses will require participants to be fully vaccinated due to the nature of the course.