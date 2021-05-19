The arts return: Lucky Penny's 'Little Mermaid' and events at di Rosa

There's more good news for the arts in Napa Valley: Lucky Penny Productions has announced its first live, in-person show is scheduled for September when they will present Disney's "Little Mermaid" in the amphitheater at the CIA at Copia.

This comes on top of BottleRock's decision to present its festival on Labor Day weekend; Blue Notes outdoor concerts begin at Charles Krug this month and Festival Napa Valley is selling out its tickets for its outdoors summer concerts. There is music in the offing, if not in the air.

Lucky Penny's "Little Mermaid," their first in-person show since February runs Sept. 17-26.

“We are beyond excited to make this announcement,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “We chose this show not only because it is family-friendly but because it is a beloved, fun, heart-warming story, and we think it’s the ideal show to welcome everyone back.”

And — remembering from the many times I watched the movie with my kids when they were small — isn't there a song in which Ariel the mermaid wistfully wishes she could be part of the world of humans? How many of us will be singing along with that one?