Curran and Book Passage will present two new special events as part of Curran’s Show & Tell series.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, Hilary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will celebrate the women who have inspired them as they discuss “The Book of Gusty Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” at Temple Emanu-El, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco.
On Monday, Oct. 21, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow will discuss his new book, “Catch and Kill,” sharing his experience of exposing serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., San Francisco.
Tickets for each event are available online at sfcurran.com. In partnership with Book Passage, tickets for both events come with the book.
From the White House to the Great White Way, Curran’s Show & Tell all-star lineup has featured former FBI Director James Comey, Senator Kamala Harris, former White House photographer Pete Souza, the writers and creative minds behind Soft Power, David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori and Broadway legend Patti LuPone, comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and Monty Python original member Eric Idle.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Curran and Book Passage will welcome novelist Margaret Atwood to the Carol Channing Theater at San Francisco’s Lowell High School, 1101 Eucalyptus Drive.
The Clintons
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton: "The Book of Gusty Women," Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco.
Tickets are $45 and include a copy of “The Book of Gusty Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."
The Clintons celebrate the women who have inspired them throughout their lives. “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” is the first book that Secretary Clinton and Chelsea have written together. They discuss the women throughout history who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.
You have free articles remaining.
Inspired by women whose tenacity blazed the trail, they lay out a vision for how these stories of persistence can galvanize women and men, boys and girls around the world. There’s Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist whose Asperger’s syndrome has shaped her advocacy. Civil rights activist Dorothy Height, LGBTQ trailblazer Edie Windsor, and swimmer Diana Nyad, who each kept pushing forward, no matter what. Writers like Rachel Carson and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, historian Mary Beard, who used wit to open doors that were once closed, and activists like Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai, who looked fear in the face and persevered. And so many more.
This groundbreaking celebration of gutsiness is a call to action – not just for women, but for everyone, especially now. The authors write, “Ensuring the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of unfinished business of the twenty-first century. Finishing it is going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, across the generations, across genders. This is not a moment for anyone to leave the fight, or sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment to join.”
Farrow
"An Evening with Ronan Farrow" Monday, October 21 at 7 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., San Francisco.
Tickets are $40 and include a copy of “Catch and Kill.”
Farrow is a contributing writer to The New Yorker, where his investigative reporting has won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among other honors.
In a dramatic account of violence and espionage, Farrow will discuss his experience exposing serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost. Farrow will explore the untold story of the exotic tactics of surveillance and intimidation deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability, and silence victims of abuse. And it’s the story of the women who risked everything to expose the truth and spark a global movement.
In 2017, a routine network television investigation led Farrow to a story only whispered about: one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers was a predator, protected by fear, wealth, and a conspiracy of silence. As Farrow drew closer to the truth, shadowy operatives, from high-priced lawyers to elite war-hardened spies, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation, threatening his career, following his every move, and weaponizing an account of abuse in his own family.
All the while, Farrow and his producer faced a degree of resistance they could not explain — until now. And a trail of clues revealed corruption and cover-ups from Hollywood to Washington and beyond. Both a spy thriller and a meticulous work of investigative journalism, “Catch and Kill” breaks devastating new stories about the rampant abuse of power and sheds far-reaching light on investigations that shook our culture.
This event will be presented at Calvary Presbyterian Church, a historic San Francisco building, built in 1901 and completely untouched by the 1906 earthquake. The building features late 19th- and 20th-century Revival architecture and an Edwardian style and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.