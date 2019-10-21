Justin-Siena High School students present the west coast premiere of "The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet" Oct. 24-27.
Written by Patrick Schmitz, the parody retells the original story with contemporary language and comedic bite. When an over-dramatic, lovesick, crybaby Romeo falls in love with straight-faced, self-centered Juliet, forbidden love (and comedy) ensues. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.
Directed by James Thomas Bailey, the cast includes Natalie Ervin, Samuel Delgadillo, Lucas Pyrce, Emma Jane Knigge, Matthew Breneisen, Alexandria deLeuze, Matthew Baumann, Amina Schnebelt, Nathan Lowenstein, Alexandra Gouveia, Taya Madsen, Jadyn Satten, James Huber, Esther Cottrell, Megan Weiner, Jaaziel Satten, Grace Richmond, Alexandra Antenen, Arianna Alexander, James Forbes, Araceli Martinez, Nguyen Thuy Tuyet Anh and Piper O’Neill.
"For many of us, Romeo and Juliet was our first Shakespearean play," Bailey said. "As a teenager, I found it daunting, because I was introduced to it as an intimidatingly dense piece of poetry, rather than as a vibrant piece of theater about a guy who was my age. So many of us revere this brilliant work, that it keeps us at arm’s length, rather than at the foot of the stage, engaged in the humanity that has kept Shakespeare’s plays alive for almost 500 years."
"This version tosses reverence out on its ear. This is simply fun. While this play honors the original play with all of its characters and all of its scenes and all of its plot devices, it does so in a way that puts the audience at ease. My hope for this production is that it makes Shakespeare less intimidating for our students, and gently unlocks the door to exploring the language, with all of its imagery and vibrancy."
Costume is design by Sylvia Gregory, lighting design by Jeff Sharp and set design is by James Thomas Bailey.
Local pianist and accordionist Kay Patterson provides the music.
Performances are in Siena Hall on the Justin-Siena campus, 4026 Maher St., Napa on Thursday, Oct 24, Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday Oct. 26, at 7:30 pm. Matinees are on Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door, or on line at brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629. Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, $20 for adults.