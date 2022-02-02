The ComedySportz High School League returns to Justin-Siena in Napa

Justin-Siena Theatre presents its 11th season of The ComedySportz High School League, playing Feb. 10 to 13 at Justin-Siena High School.

The show is not comedy about sports but comedy played as a sport. Two teams of improvisers compete for laughs and points in this hilarious improv comedy competition. It’s complete with a referee, uniforms, and fans.

There are fouls in ComedySportz to keep the show from being boring or in poor taste; there’s even one to make a player apologize for telling a lame joke.

The show is always completely interactive and suitable for all audiences.

Because everything is improvised, no two matches are alike. Fans never see the same thing twice, and they return again and again to cheer on their favorite players. The audience helps pick what games the teams will play, yells suggestions, and ultimately decides which team is the evening’s winner.

The ComedySportz High School League® is sponsored by CSz Los Angeles, producers of the original professional version of ComedySportz. James Thomas Bailey, director of Theatre Arts for Justin-Siena High School, is also artistic director and founder of the Los Angeles company.

ComedySportz is the longest-running stage show in Los Angeles history (35 years). The ComedySportz High School League is its celebrated educational program, playing in more than 70 high schools. Since premiering at Justin-Siena in 2012, it has been an annual favorite in the community.

This year’s team includes Alex Antenen, Emily Barba, Maya Bose, Matthew Breneisen, Jack Carey, Jarell Cervantes, Brynna Cohee, Devon de los Santos, Colette Egan, Natalie Ervin, Ava Flores, Jake Forbes, Lulu Halabi, Lila Heffernan, Chancellor Kelly, Dexter Kelly, Xavier Maddalone, Araceli Martinez, Iden McIntyre, Ainsley McNicoll, Mya Oro, Juan Puentes, Lucas Pyrce, Pamela Ralston, Bella Rampa, Raha Razavi, Jaaziel Satten, Jaden Washington, Charlie Wenzel and Skylar Williams.

The ComedySportz High School League is being presented live. All performers will have been COVID-tested prior to the performance, and all audience members must be masked and present proof of vaccination at the door.

Performances on Thursday, Feb. 10, Friday Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, are at 7:30 p.m. The performance on Sunday, Feb. 13 is at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at www.justin-siena.org/tickets.