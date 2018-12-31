The Jarvis Conservatory's presents its first edition of "It's a Grand Night for Singers" for 2019 on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
The evening's music begins with a duet from Mozart's comic-dramatic opera "Don Giovanni" and concludes with a duet from a 2018 American chamber opera "Emily," based on the life and poetry of Emily Dickinson. Both of these duets will be sung by Rachel Steiner and William O'Neill of the San Francisco Opera.
Other selections include the opening song from Franz Schubert's "Winterreise" by Rachel Steiner; four selections from Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Songs of Travel," with lyrics by Robert Louis Stevenson sung by Diego Garcia; Claude Debussy's "Romance" and Roger Quilter's "Love's Philosophy" by Susan Bernard; Johannes Brahms' "Wenn ich mit Menschen" sung by William O'Neill and selections from "Patience, Illyria" and "The Fantasticks," by Ariana LaMark.
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission, and music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano
Tickets are $20 at the door, beginning at 6 p.m. The house opens at 6:30 for general seating. Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.