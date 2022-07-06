The Fitzgeralds – all in the family

After three years of COVID-19 and visa delays, E & M Presents and the town of Yountville will at last host The Fitzgeralds, a dazzling, Canada-based fiddling and step dance ensemble.

Two family-friendly shows will take place on Saturday, July 9, at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For tickets, visit eandmpresents.org.

This multi-award-winning group is composed of siblings Julie, Kerry and Tom Fitzgerald, with Kyle Waymouth on guitar.

“We’ve been performing together since early childhood,” said Kerry, “beginning with local gigs and fundraisers in the community. We began traveling out of province during our early teenage years and touring full-time nearly the 15 years since, including month-long tours across the U.S., England, Ireland and Germany.”

The genesis of the Fitzgeralds’ musical and dance triumphs can be traced to their family’s decades-long support and the artistic influences they discovered in their own hometown, in eastern Canada’s Ottawa Valley.

“Our parents played trombone and electric bass in a recreational swing band,” Kerry shared. “We grew up going to their rehearsals, and they exposed us to several other genres of music including traditional Irish and folk music.”

“We took formal classical piano lessons first, and then Mom and Dad began driving us up to five hours for biweekly fiddle and step dance lessons. It was a huge commitment by our parents, and we are grateful for the many inspirational teachers we had along the way. Our primary instruments are fiddle, step dance, guitar, ukulele-bass, mandolin, bodhrán and vocals.”

The Fitzgeralds’ musical influences include well-known Celtic icons Great Big Sea, Leahy and Natalie MacMaster, among many others. Recently, The Fitzgeralds have been inspired by Irish, Scottish and Celtic artists including Brian Finnegan, Flook, KAN and The Ollam. Kerry has also delved into the electronic/pop arena with an “electro-fiddle fusion” project called “Fiddle Beatz,” modeled by artists such as Heap, Björk and Ellie Goulding.

The specific style of step dance The Fitzgeralds perform is called Ottawa-Valley step dance, originating in the eastern part of Ontario and emanating from the French, Irish and Scottish immigrants who settled there to work in the lumber camps. After a hard day’s labor, the workers would relax and enjoy exchanging different music and dance styles. Eventually, this blend of styles became recognized as Ottawa-Valley step dance and fiddle.

Kerry Fitzgerald speaks from experience when she counsels parents and kids who may aspire to follow the Fitzgeralds’ path of becoming professional musicians and dancers.

“For parents, our first recommendation is to expose your kids to lots and lots of music,” said Kerry. “Play music for them, buy albums and take them to live shows if possible.”

“For kids, we’d recommend listening to as much music as possible, ideally through albums. Listening online can come with additional distractions, but is better than nothing if you prefer YouTube, iTunes or forms of streaming such as Spotify. Listening is number one.”

“Then of course, listening to your music teachers and practicing lots. Most of all though you gotta have fun. If you make music fun, then practice isn’t ‘work,’ it’s ‘play.’ We began to have fun with music when we were exposed to really great musicians and teachers and when we met other kids who played as well. If you have other siblings or friends who play, try to make a little band and ‘jam’ together!”

To view The Fitzgeralds’ in action, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXBbQGVL8zA.

Next up for E & M Presents is The Amazing Bubble Man at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, also at the Community Center. For more information, visit eandmpresents.org.