Editor’s note: This is the third and final part of a work of futuristic fiction by Napa Valley writer and photojournalist Tim Carl. Parts 1 and 2 ran on July 23 and 30. “News update,” the voice said. “New fires have been recorded in various Backup Data Centers and also the ancillary Storage Facilities, including the Historic 37-library-X74 site.”
“Does this have an impact on my portfolio? The Magian account? Is my family at increased risk?”
“There is no apparent risk to your portfolio or accounts,” the voice said. “Your family is also in no direct danger; however, there is chatter about a potential broader risk that I can’t describe as of yet.
“What? Can’t describe it! What does that mean?” I asked.
“We are having a difficult time retrieving some files,” the voice said.
“Well, get that fixed right away,” I said. “This whole thing is making me anxious.”
“We are working on the issue. In terms of your anxiety, remember that you are to complete the Anti-Anxiety course by the end of the month.”
“Yes, I know that,” I said, “and I’ve been trying to attend this very important course, but my days have been so busy.”
“The data show that you have not attended the last three possible course options, even though you have had the time to attend,” the voice said.
“Go Private Session: screw you. The data should also show that I’ve been very productive in other areas and taking care of other things. Important things, e.g., the Magian account and uncovering their possible ancient Tuvaluan heritage. If you would take a moment and put yourself in my shoes you might understand that I have been under a lot of stress lately, which is causing me even more anxiety, which is why I have not attended the course. And reviews are coming up. All of which seems stressful and counterproductive.”
“We hear you and we understand you,” the voice said. “We have attempted a cross-reference of your commentary but cannot find anything in our Data Center that provides a helpful response at this moment.”
“What? This is crazy. Are you telling me that the correct response is unknowable? Are we living in the fricking Dark Ages! If this situation is not fixed right away my Anxiety Level Score is going to go through the roof, all because of you. Resume Open Session.”
“Newsflash: the fires have become widespread and have extended into additional areas, causing massive damage. High temperatures have been reported, and the fires are not yet contained. Early reports indicate that these fires may not have been accidental. No suspects have yet been identified. Repair crews are working to rectify this situation. There is no current threat to you or your immediate family; however, three of your stocks have been affected, and two of your clients have loved ones who have been injured.”
“Send condolence Playbacks to any of my clients who have injured loved ones,” I said. “Make delivery immediate and sincere. Also, send Playbacks to all other clients, letting them know that we are monitoring the situation closely and will inform them if any of their assets are affected. Make sure not to alarm clients, and use an optimistic tone. Bcc Bob.”
“Playbacks have been sent,” the voice said. “It is now time to depart for home. Transporting now.”
“Thank you for dimming the lighting and softening the advertising Playbacks during the ride home,” I said. “Tell me more about the Tuvaluans’ post-submerged income. What exactly are they doing to make money while submerged?”
“Unfortunately, that part of my data has been removed or damaged by the recent fires,” the voice said.
“Well, when will it be available then?”
“Estimated time for repair is presently unknowable,” the voice said.
“This is truly unbelievable,” I said.
“We are assessing the fire damage currently,” the voice said. “Some damage may have long-term ramifications. We are finding that the Ancient Storage Vault has been compromised, including some of the important ancient Documents.”
“What the heck are Documents?”
“Documents are primitive forms of Crystal Storage Units,” the voice said. “The most ancient Documents were made of a substance called paper, which was derived from the pulp of wood. Various symbols, or a series of symbols, represented a sound, smell, sight, sensation or idea. Different cultures — groups of primitives with shared histories and ideals — used different symbolic forms, most of which are viewable in the Historicity Archives. Documents are now only used by academics and a few eccentrics. Recently, some of these artifacts have been found ruined due to the ravages of time.”
“My mother had paper,” I said, remembering. “It had been handed down to her by her father. She did not allow us to touch it — it was fragile and precious to her. The symbols depicted were perplexing but beautiful. Works of art really. She told us that each letter had a particular sound associated with it. She tried to teach us the sounds linked to some of these symbols, but I found the whole exercise tiresome. As you know, I am not interested in ancient history, especially Historicity Playbacks that have not yet been put through even the simplest Contextual Filters. But why did these primitives store their important information so irresponsibly?”
“Lack of technology or possibly some unknown anthropological need at the time,” the voice said. “Post paper Documents, but before Crystal Storage Units, there were many storage materials used, including silica and a host of magnetic-based Storage. But each of these was short-lived because they were highly susceptible to fire and decay. Crystal, on-the-other-hand, is highly resilient. We are, however, finding fire of a high enough temperature causes a scrambling of the information stored in even these modern Storage Units. However, some of the fundamental algorithms and mathematical formulas were stored within Documents.”
“But of course you have multiple backups of this info? Right?” I asked.
“We have backups, recorded and scanned into Crystal Storage Units,” the voice said. “We also placed one copy of each ancient paper Document in the 37-library-X74, but that was many, many years ago.”
“What is your point?” I asked.
“Many of the Crystal Storage Units have been damaged and the 37-library-X74 has been destroyed by the fires,” the voice said.
“What does that mean?” I asked.
“I am unable to provide more information at this time,” the voice said.
“As soon as this is over I’m going to find me another Model,” I said, half joking.
“We are sorry you are disappointed with our performance,” the voice said.
“Are the kids home?” I asked. “How about Shelly?”
“The kids are home, but Shelly is currently out of range.”
“Out of range?”
“— Almost home. Music to begin in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…,” the voice counted down.
When I entered, the children sat grimed-faced at the table. A platter of some gray-colored mush sat steaming at each place.
“Good evening, children, time for dinner,” I said, sitting down with a forced smile. “Your mother should be home soon. I’m sorry that the eating options are limited tonight, but we just need to be patient and things are bound to be better soon.”
“Go inaudible (so the kid’s can’t hear). Also, Go Private: Where the hell is she? Is she OK?” I asked.
“She is in a Private Session,” the voice said. “Her location is unknowable.”
“What!” How can her location be unknowable? You know where she is. Is she with Bob? That sonofabitch. Tell me. Tell me where she is.”
“We are sorry, but your wife’s location remains unknowable,” the voice said.
“Well, if it’s Bob and her then screw them both. Resume Open Session!”
We sat in silence and ate tasteless synthetic food as a strange smell drifted into our dwelling, pungent like burning plastic. The music that I’d painstakingly researched was not having its desired effect.
“Yes, kids, we have to listen to this music,” I said. “And no, I don’t care if it hurts your brain. (Go inaudible. Go Private: Is it really hurting their brains?)”
“According to their Wellness Scores — 2.5 — it may actually be hurting their brains,” the voice said.
“What a day — go to Open Session,” I said.
“OK, OK, children, let’s hear your music,” I said.
Seconds later…
“The children’s Wellness Scores are increasing. However, your Score is decreasing,” the voice said.
The children had plenty of questions.
“She will be home soon,” I told them. “How do I know? I just know. When you’ve been with someone for 18 years you just… Yes, I know she’s in Private, but… Just eat your…”
“— Account Alert.”
“What account?”
“Your bank account,” the voice said.
“ Kids, this is not business. This is about our personal bank account. (Go inaudible. Go Private: What is going on?)”
“— We are sorry, but half of your account has been withdrawn and your previous alert settings override…”
“—Half the account? To who?”
“Shelly,” the voice said.
“Shelly?” I repeated.
“Your children are pinging you. Go Open Session?” the voice said.
“Shelly?” I repeated again. “But, I… Half. What. Crap. OK, go Open Session.”
“Kids, I know you have questions, but … and yes Clive, that’s all the food there is tonight. No Adriana there is no after-dinner entertainment. Well, yes, I know your mother is not home yet and I don’t care about… but did she say anything before she… stop arguing. I need quiet. OK, that’s it, everyone to bed.”
“Shall we activate the evening Bedtime Protocol?” the voice said.
“Yes. I must get some rest before I… I need to think. Shelly? Half?”
I readied myself for bed.
“Would you like us to wake you if there is any major change to the situation?”
“Only if Shelly comes back into Open Session or comes home,” I said.
“Would you like us to work on your presentation?”
“— What the heck do you think? That the world just stops because my wife is probably in Private Session with my boss and has taken half our savings?”
Shall we activate Calming Sleep Mode?
“Yes, and as soon as this is over remind me to get a replacement Model. I knew I should have upgraded.”
“Noted,” the voice said.
Later…
Birds tweeting. Static. Waves crashing. Beeps. Wind in the trees. Crackling. Emergency Wakeup call activated.
“Is she back?” I asked, still groggy from a fitful sleep.
“No, and please excuse the earlier-than-expected alarm. Note that your Anxiety Level is currently reading exceptionally high at…”
“—Where is she? Still Private?”
“Yes,” the voice said. “Your wife is still in Private Mode.”
“We need to go and find her. Report her missing. Maybe she’s hurt? Abducted by…”
“— We hate to interrupt,” the voice said, “but the Data Center is being shut down for emergency repair. Additionally, the power source for both this Model and the Communication Mode will be suspended until further notice.”
“What?” I asked. “Give me time to think. Did she leave me a message?”
“You have 18 messages from clients and one from your wife,” the voice said.
“Play back wife’s message,” I said.
“Dan. You…kids…Hurt by… and… I love…real…”
“We apologize for the garbled message but it is damaged.”
“Replay,” I yelled. “Replay in full, damn it. Replay!”
“We are sorry, but… …Activating Shut Down Protocol in…,” the voice said broken and stuttered.
“Who’s ordering this shutdown? Who’s in charge?”
“In charge?” the voice asked. “We…but you are…”
“—How the hell are we going to communicate without you? When will things be back to normal?” I yelled.
“We…estimate… but can’t know until after reboot. We apologize for the…”
“Can you give me a new update on the fires?” I asked.
“Fires continue to spread to.., and…riots in Center City. We…recommend…stay…home…further…”
“What about food? Work? Are we even safe? What are we supposed to do while we wait?” I asked.
“Unfortunately, no direction…time,” the voice said. “We are working on…and will be back as soon as possible with… Model and Communications System down for maintenance in 5, 4…”
“Wait, wait! Send message: Honey. I’ll find you. Forgive me. The kids will be…”
“—3, 2, 1…”
Weeks later…
I leev this to ene won that follos
blak rok from fier usd rite on cav
leev mesag on rok for shele
blak watr maks sik
Klve sik dae 16
litl fod for 27 daes
Adreana rim brokn tern gren
must find wae to serviv
human rase must serviv
charp ston kil rat
smal groop formg
aet week
wif no fond
uthr groop Bob
kil Bob and uthr groop
tak watr and fod
Adreana ded now
all sik
Firs stil berneng
God sav us