A trailer-park comedy that made its first appearance in Napa more than a decade ago is returning to the local stage this weekend.

Lucky Penny Productions is bringing The Great American Trailer Park Musical back to Napa for its 10th anniversary revival. Opening night is Friday at 8 p.m., and the play will run in Napa through June 18 at the company's Community Arts Center on Industrial Way.

Five of the seven original cast members will reprise their roles from the play’s first local production in 2012, at the old Napa Valley Playhouse.

“We really wanted to do as much the same as we did before,” said Barry Martin, director of the new production and a co-founder and managing director of Lucky Penny. ” … It is literally a revival, not a recreation of it.”

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” which pokes fun at stereotypical white-trash trailer park culture, was written by Betsy Kelso and David Nehls and debuted Off Broadway in 2005. As Martin explained Wednesday, “It’s just straight-up inappropriate comedy, and one of the few times where we say this is R-rated and not for kids.”

The musical takes place in a mobile-home park called Armadillo Acres, and revolves around a toll collector named Norbert and his agoraphobic wife Jeannie, who hasn’t left their trailer in 20 years after losing her baby. Their marriage is on the rocks due to Norbert’s frustration over constantly trying to convince her to get over the theft of their child and leave their trailer.

Martin adds that “In the midst of that, a stripper by the name of Pippi shows up on the run from her abusive boyfriend (Duke),” rents the trailer next to Norbert and his wife, and Norbert and Pippi end up having an affair.

When Duke catches up and finds Pippi, terror ensues. As the plot unfolds, the park’s residents must band together to resolve the resulting conflicts between Norbert, Jeannie, Pippi and Duke.

Taylor Bartolucci, another Lucky Penny co-founder and the company’s artistic and casting director, plays the role of Pippi the stripper. She admitted extreme hesitation when she first considered the role, though she finally “bit the bullet” and went through with it. After 10 years of playing Pippi, she feels it ended up being one of the best characters in her acting career.

“The show is not just ridiculous, but it has heart to it as well,” said Bartolucci. “My character gets to really have her own arc, and she comes in and she falls in love and gets heartbroken, then has to move on like she always does.”

Daniela Innocenti-Beem, who plays the trailer park’s “mama bear” Badass Betty, has a similar respect for the production and its characters. She remarks that Lucky Penny “is one of the most incredible theater companies to work for in the Bay Area,” noting that “they come at everything from a place of love and respect for their actors. It is a family at Armadillo Acres and a family at Lucky Penny.”

Martin was especially to bring the musical back to Napa after a previous revival was canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling its original showing Napa, he recalled: “We served Pabst Blue Ribbon and Moon Pies and amped up all the white trash culture stuff.” Lucky Penny actors hope to rekindle that same spirit, inviting this year’s audiences to don their best trailer-trash attire and get ready for what the company describes as “sure to be Napa’s adult-oriented theatre event of the year.”

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” opens Friday, June 2 and runs through Sunday June 18, with shows from Thursdays to Sundays. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit luckypennynapa.com.

