'The How and the Why': Two women scientists debate choices in Lucky Penny's thought-provoking new drama

On the eve of a conference of the National Organization of Research Biologists, two women meet: Zelda is a lauded scientist nearing the end of her career, and Rachel, a grad student in evolutionary biology.

Zelda gained honors for her work on the grandmother thesis, the idea that women live past menopause so that they can help raise successive generations of children. Rachel, who applied and was not admitted to the conference, has radical new ideas about why human females menstruate, although most mammals do not.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Their encounter is the basis of "The How and the Why," Sarah Treem's thought-provoking drama about science, family, the survival of the fittest and the choices faced by women of every generation.

It opens on April 8 at Lucky Penny Productions and runs through April 24. The Lucky Penny production, the fifth show in its 2021-22 season, is directed by Dana Nelson-Isaacs and stars Karen Pinomaki as Zelda and Heather Kellogg Baumann as Rachel. It's Kellogg Baumann's first Lucky Penny show.

Treem is an American TV writer, producer and playwright. She is the co-creator and showrunner of the Showtime drama "The Affair," which won the Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Drama Series. She also was a writer and co-executive producer for the inaugural season of "House of Cards," which was nominated for nine Golden Globes, including Outstanding Drama Series. She also wrote for all three seasons of the HBO series "In Treatment."

After "The How and the Why" premiered in 2011 in Princeton, New Jersey, the Star-Ledger called it "an exhilarating, intellectual evening out," and

Washington Post wrote, "Sarah Treem's play brims with ideas and emotional colors that eddy and refract like rivulets in a lively, plunging stream."

The Feminist Spectator described it as "two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre."

The Lucky Penny performances are Thursdays at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.

Tickets are available online at www.luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.

Masks remain required while inside the theatre but there are no vaccination checks. Doors open one hour before showtime.