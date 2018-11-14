The 22nd annual Jarvis Conservatory Puppet Festival returns this Friday and Saturday with puppet shows and the popular puppet-making workshop.
This year, two nationally acclaimed puppet troupes, Parasol Puppets and the Mesner Puppet Theater, will perform a two-act show on Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
The Parasol Puppets will present "The Gingerbread Man on Old MacDonald's Farm. Old MacDonald has a farm with chickens, ducks and cows and -- oh no -- a very hungry fox. The story gets even more exciting when the Gingerbread Man races through this pastoral scene. Can anyone catch him?
Audiences are invited to sing along with ukulele and hammered dulcimer music as these two familiar characters collide into an original adventure. Songs include "Old MacDonald had a Farm," "I Had a Little Rooster," "Six Little Ducks" and "Inch by Inch."
Parasol Puppet's Peter Allen has been performing as a puppeteer and actor for 50 years. Born in England, he began doing puppet shows at 8 and performed puppet shows in England, Scotland, Germany, Canada and the US. He moved to Hawaii when he married puppeteer Debbie Lutzky in 1986.
Debbie Lutzky Allen earned a masters degree in theater and puppetry and has worked as a puppeteer since 1979. In schools, she has conducted residencies to emphasize language arts through puppetry.
As a company of solo puppeteers, Peter and Debbie Lutzky Allen performed and taught puppetry from their Hawaii base for 10 years. In 1997, they moved to a farm outside of Jamesport, Missouri. They continue to tour with their puppet performances throughout the mainland U.S., Hawaii, Canada.
Mesner Puppet Theater will perform "The Cat Came Back." Based on the folk song made popular by Fred Penner, this performance tells the tale of Mister Johnson and a mysterious cat who keeps returning to his doorstep. Mister Johnson tries everything he can to get the cat to go away, from giving her to a pilot to sending her into outer space. The cat, however, keeps coming back.
The Mesner Puppet Theater, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating its 31st season. It tours nationally and internationally, performing award-winning stories created for the puppet stage by master puppeteers Mike Horner and Paul Mesner to more than 30,000 each year.
Tickets for the puppet shows are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12. The Jarvis Conservatory Puppet Festivals are most enjoyable for both adults and children 4 years or older.
The puppet workshop at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, offers participants the chance to explore being a puppeteer, as well as the opportunity to make their own puppet to keep. The cost is $15 for all ages. Space is limited.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 255-5445.