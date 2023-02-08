UpStage Napa Valley presents a reading of Joe DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," directed by Sharie Renault, at the St. Helena Public Library on Feb. 16.

Volunteers will welcome guests with wine and cheese at 5 p.m., before the play begins at 5:30. A $15 donation would be greatly appreciated. The play is sponsored by El Bonita Hotel of St Helena.

DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," written in 2007, is about love in the twilight years and confirms that it’s still possible to feel young and romantic over a relationship.

For nearly four decades, director Sharie Renault has turned members of the community into full-fledged actors. She’s selected four community actors for this performance: Ralph Bellini is played by Bruce Miroglio; Rose Tagliatelle by Antonia Allegra; Carol Reynolds by Mara McGrath and the Opera Singer by Russ Kladko.

"You’ll find the play very entertaining with Bruce and Antonia speaking with well-executed Italian accents and Italian opera arias performed by Russ, who plays Ralph Bellini as a young man," Renault said.

Kladko, who performs with the Verismo Opera in Vallejo Company, will appear at times to sing arias from Don Giovanni, Falstaff, Cosi Fan Tutte, Herodiade, and Pagliacci.

Miroglio, who also starred in Joe DiPietro’s play “Clever Little Lies” said, “This heart-warming play has elements that we don’t celebrate enough — the love of family, the beauties of the Italian culture, and the importance of romance, even as we age.”