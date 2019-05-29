Blue Note Napa presents "The Look of Love", a special Napa Valley Pride evening to benefit the LGBTQ Connection at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.
Kellie Fuller teams up with the Mike Greensill Trio for an evening of memorable songs from the 1960's made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Dusty Springfield, all with their own style and flair. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer or cocktails are available.
Tickets range from $10-$20 and reservations can be made at bluenotenapa.com. Advance reservations are recommended for this Napa Valley Pride evening.
Fuller is a rare vocalist who cannot be locked into a single genre or decade, performing some of the most beloved songs and hidden gems spanning the early 1900s to the 1980s. Breaking through barriers, Fuller delivers surprises as she brings jazz, blues, R&B and The Great American Songbook to the stage with her own blend of humor, intimacy and energy.
Well known in his role as musical director to acclaimed vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he recorded 20 albums, Greensill is also resident piano player at Blue Note Napa for Sunday brunch and has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café’ and New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room.
Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St., Napa, on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House
For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.