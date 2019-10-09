Blue Note Napa presents an evening of comedy and music to benefit the American Brain Foundation for support of research on Lewy body dementia, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
Napa Valley vocalist Kellie Fuller teams up with the Mike Greensill Trio for “The Look of Love,” an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand and Dusty Springfield.
Bay Area comic Johnny Steele will open the show, which is part of a series of events supported by Robin Williams’ wife, Susan Schneider Williams. Williams was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia after his death in 2014.
The show is part of a series of Bay Area benefit events supporting The American Brain Foundation during October.
You have free articles remaining.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.
Tickets range from $25-$35, and reservations can be made at bluenotenapa.com. Advance reservations are recommended.
For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.