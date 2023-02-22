Yountville — "This year, nature’s mustard plant is getting the recognition throughout Napa Valley that it deserves," says Napa Valley photographer MJ Schaer.

Schaer is the founder and director of the first Photo Finale 2023, an open invitation photography exhibition in alliance with the 2023 Napa Valley Mustard Celebration, which will premiere on March 4 at Jessup Cellars Gallery and continue through March 31.

The Photo Finale 2023 has been in the making since last fall when professional photographer Schaer set out to attract professional and amateur photographers throughout wine country to break out their cameras and capture that one-of-a-kind image.

Photo Finale 2023 will exhibit 72 works by 46 photographers showcasing the beauty of Nature’s winter mustard season in the Napa Valley.

The Photo Finale Photography Exhibition will celebrate the “yellow gold” beauty and splendor of the wnter mustard lobom that blankets Napa Valley’s landscape and vineyards from December thrrough March.

Photographers have four categories to choose from: Landscape, People/Pets, Innovative and Food & Wine, to apply their photographic creativity and skills.

First, second, third and Honorable Mention ribbons will be awarded to the top four photographs in each category. A Peoples Choice Award will be presented at the closing reception on Friday, March 31.

Schaer said, "I am so pleased with the tally of entry submissions by professional and amateur photographers for this first annual event, and to have the unique gallery facility at Jessup Cellars Gallery gives the exhibition a true wine country setting and experience for Napa Valley’s Mustard Celebration 2023.”

Photo Finale 2023 Exhibition at Jessup Cellars Gallery, 6740 Washington Street, Yountville CA. 94599 is open to the public, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.

Photo Finale 2023 Exhibition Photographs will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit photo-finale.com.

