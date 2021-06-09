The Napa County Poet's Corner: A visit with a young poet

"Poetry is a deal of joy and pain and wonder/ with a dash of dictionary." Kahil Gabran

I had no idea that the above quote would visit my thoughts as I walked into Jennifer Veveiros' class at Phillips Magnet Elementary School to interview fifth-grader Ashley Arreguin Corrales, who had been chosen by the Arts Council as an Art Student of the month for April.

She had written a poem, "The Hole of Sadness" and created an artwork around it.

I planned on asking the other students to help me fashion queries to engage Ashley about her poem. She was seated in the back, all students were masked and distanced from one another; but her wonderous eyes followed me to the front of the room. Energic-raised hands fluttered to offer queries for Ashley before I begin the personal interview.

They asked, “What does your poem mean?”

Ashley said that "America is a sad deep hole."

Once her mind like a violin string was struck with feeling of injustice and immense prejudices, she let her voice resound with poetry.

She wrote "The Hole of Sadness" to express a deep need for fairness and equity. Fearful that her parents will be sent back to Mexico. Will they be taken away from me, she writes.