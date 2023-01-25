The Napa Poets' Corner: Education to poem

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." — Nelson Mandela

Poets, visual artists and musicians filled the Yountville Library on Jan.21 with a collage of verses, stories and a musical composition honoring the power of education. We may not remember what teachers said, but we will remember how they made us feel.

The first movement of the gathering was composed by a passionate young Ukrainian woman. She talked about education past and present. Victoria Stepanenko said that despite Russian miscalculations and the global response, the war against Ukraine goes on. This conflict is a war of choice of President Putin, she said, and he is the one who must stop it.

Poets played the next movement and shared verses that remembered teachers who touched their lives. Maybe it was just one encounter, but it changed them forever. To the world, a teacher may just look like a teacher, but to him/her, she/he is a hero.

Midway through the gathering Bill Gantt, a Napa teacher, composer played his original composition “A Moment in Time." As if we were in a warm melodious classroom of long ago, we listened to his four-minute piece. He invited us to write a line or two. Below is the found poem fashioned from the responses. Enjoy the diversity of these poetic voices. We all listened to the same wonderful auditory creation, but infinite possibilities were available inside our imaginations.

A Moment in Time

Listening listening listen

Wondering wondering wonder – Dominic Triglia

Surprise over the ocean sheep grazing - Ed Miller

Lightening breaks through

Thick winter clouds Storm ushers out

the march of gentle breeze – Matthew Gudenius

A wind winds among hills

weaving grasses – Sara Miller

Descending into the sea

Going deeper as shadows of fish

Large and small – Lance Burris

Forested childhood Storms passes

Birds’ overhead

Puddles reflect the sky – Mona Mechling

Sadness to elated Happiness and Joy

Playfulness and then peace – Jeanne Cabral

Time moves on into the word – Wayne Goldbach

Think back on a happy event from the past

Use it to move forward with revised strength – Ernie Cabral

Saunter by singing stream

Sun sparkles stones do not want to leave – Marianne Lyon

Stone walls tapestry the fire

He sits on the throne of iron observes – Ana Manwaring

I was sitting there now I am not

Skyscape a place to rest my eyes – Richard Talavera

