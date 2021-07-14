The Napa Poet's Corner: "Freedom" inspires poetry

On Saturday, July 11, in spite of the sweltering heat, artists, musicians’ poets, and puppeteers gathered at the Yountville Community Center to share their creations reflecting the expansive word "freedom."

Nancy Gates created a painting to be used as the backdrop for a TV show that will be viewed first at the Veteran’s Home in Yountville. Nancy said that she thought of peacefulness while she created her masterpiece.

Alan Arnopole sang an original song, using the image of nature to describe freedom:

The tumult moves off

Like some great winged

Serpent

A glimmer of sun lights the ridge

Raven is making a cautious sweep

And the land is renewed

We met the puppeteers and a collection of puppets who will listen and read our poems for the TV show. Jac Warren and Micky Grandel held the puppets on their laps as the poets voiced their verse. Myrna David read about a soldier saved from dying in a foxhole by a care package:

Foxhole for hours