The Napa Poet's Corner: "Freedom" inspires poetry

On Saturday, July 11, in spite of the sweltering heat, artists, musicians’ poets, and puppeteers gathered at the Yountville Community Center to share their creations reflecting the expansive word "freedom."
Nancy Gates created a painting to be used as the backdrop for a TV show that will be viewed first at the Veteran’s Home in Yountville. Nancy said that she thought of peacefulness while she created her masterpiece.
Alan Arnopole sang an original song, using the image of nature to describe freedom:
The tumult moves off
Like some great winged
Serpent
A glimmer of sun lights the ridge
Raven is making a cautious sweep
And the land is renewed
We met the puppeteers and a collection of puppets who will listen and read our poems for the TV show. Jac Warren and Micky Grandel held the puppets on their laps as the poets voiced their verse. Myrna David read about a soldier saved from dying in a foxhole by a care package:
Foxhole for hours
Care package break
Fudge from a classmate
Oh no! a grenade!
A gift from God?
Or just a gift from a friend
Right place at the right time.
I wrote a poem for my father who served in World War II: I look at a picture of him in his uniform.
Dad, your face awash in calm
Only your eyes hold roots of sadness
Did you sing a song of courage
Before brightness
Eclipsed from your eyes?
Bob Gates shared:
We were called
We stood up
Did We make a difference
Does it matter
Robert Austin offered
I thought I heard Abe Lincoln callin’
I thought heard Abe Lincoln say
I heard his voice a’callin
‘cross the canebrake
And when it came
I knelt to pray
Barbara Toboni wrote of flying free:
Let’s go, I whispered
Featherless
I swooped, swayed
looped and played
with falling
The breeze loved me
Jim MacDonald remembered:
Grandmother was a Navy vet
Of the First Word War
Her last years spent in Yountville
Veterans Home on the Hill
John Dorenbecher said that this was the first poem he ever wrote. He was inspired by Paul Revere’s Ride by Henry Wadsworth in 1861:
The poem was written
In the context of a nation
Preparing to tear itself apart
In civil war that was soon to start
But I can feel the echoes of his cries
And see the worry in our eyes
As we fight against the lies
And strive to keep our Democracy alive
Poet Emma Ordonez-Enos and artist Cecily Greenberg presented their Freedom Ekphrastic duet- “Liberation":
Like filling my lungs with free air
after holding weights to my chest
at the bottom of the lake
Others poets not present sent me poems: Joyce Prescott, John Petraglia and Susan Viskovich I hope they will be read when we have an outdoor event as the Veteran’s Home reopens
A special thanks to Rebecca Simons from the library for her care and setting up for the event.
Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate.