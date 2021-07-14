 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Napa Poet's Corner: "Freedom" inspires poetry

The Napa Poet's Corner: "Freedom" inspires poetry

{{featured_button_text}}
Poetry
Marek Uliasz/Dreamstime

On Saturday, July 11, in spite of the sweltering heat, artists, musicians’ poets, and puppeteers gathered at the Yountville Community Center to share their creations reflecting the expansive word "freedom." 

Nancy Gates created a painting to be used as the backdrop for a TV show that will be viewed first at the Veteran’s Home in Yountville. Nancy said that she thought of peacefulness while she created her masterpiece.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

Alan Arnopole sang an original song, using the image of nature to describe freedom:

The tumult moves off

Like some great winged

Serpent

A glimmer of sun lights the ridge

Raven is making a cautious sweep

And the land is renewed

We met the puppeteers and a collection of puppets who will listen and read our poems for the TV show. Jac Warren and Micky Grandel held the puppets on their laps as the poets voiced their verse. Myrna David read about a soldier saved from dying in a foxhole by a care package:

Foxhole for hours

Care package break

Fudge from a classmate

Oh no! a grenade!

A gift from God?

Or just a gift from a friend

Right place at the right time.

I wrote a poem for my father who served in World War II: I look at a picture of him in his uniform.

Dad, your face awash in calm

Only your eyes hold roots of sadness

Did you sing a song of courage

Before brightness

Eclipsed from your eyes?

Bob Gates shared:

We were called

We stood up

Did We make a difference

Does it matter

Robert Austin offered

I thought I heard Abe Lincoln callin’

I thought heard Abe Lincoln say

I heard his voice a’callin

‘cross the canebrake

And when it came

I knelt to pray

Barbara Toboni wrote of flying free:

Let’s go, I whispered

Featherless

I swooped, swayed

looped and played

with falling

The breeze loved me

Jim MacDonald remembered:

Grandmother was a Navy vet

Of the First Word War

Her last years spent in Yountville

Veterans Home on the Hill

John Dorenbecher said that this was the first poem he ever wrote. He was inspired by Paul Revere’s Ride by Henry Wadsworth in 1861:

The poem was written

In the context of a nation

Preparing to tear itself apart

In civil war that was soon to start

But I can feel the echoes of his cries

And see the worry in our eyes

As we fight against the lies

And strive to keep our Democracy alive

Poet Emma Ordonez-Enos and artist Cecily Greenberg presented their Freedom Ekphrastic duet- “Liberation":

Like filling my lungs with free air

after holding weights to my chest

at the bottom of the lake

Others poets not present sent me poems: Joyce Prescott, John Petraglia and Susan Viskovich I hope they will be read when we have an outdoor event as the Veteran’s Home reopens

A special thanks to Rebecca Simons from the library for her care and setting up for the event.

Addie Rode, a Napa eighth grader, discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic that she LOVES to read—so much that she launched small business on Etsy. She's also found a niche on Instagram and other social media with her book reviews, posts and book decor. Follow along.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa
Arts & Theatre

Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa

  • Updated

The worlds of William Shakespeare and Rene di Rosa will meet July 15 to 17 when Shakespeare Napa Valley partners with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to present a "Shakespeare Summer Stroll."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News