The Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 2023 and how it came to be

This year, the mustard plant is getting the recognition throughout Napa Valley that it deserves.

For decades it has served as an invaluable asset to this valley. Springing up between vineyard rows, this overachieving plant plays an essential role by protecting the soil, replenishing soil nutrients, attracting beneficial insects, preventing erosion and warding off grapevine pests.

Aesthetically, mustard’s bright yellow blossoms that blanket landscapes and vineyards at this time of year delight and inspire visitors as well as residents with their awe-inspiring beauty.

Now, up and down the valley from American Canyon to Calistoga, the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration is encouraging people to enjoy mustard-themed events and activities. The three-month long celebration, taking place January through March, promises to “be an amalgamation of sight, touch, taste, smell and sound” while honoring the history of mustard.

This year’s celebration is a second act for mustard festivities. Billed as the Napa Valley Mustard Festival in its heyday, another mustard festival attracted tourists to the valley during the winter season.

“The original mustard festival started in Yountville," said photographer and former art gallery owner Michael Schaer, recalling his early impressions of Napa Valley and his involvement with the former celebration.

"At that time, Yountville was just beginning to establish itself as a destination when we created the festival in 1994. The concept was to bring business to the area during a quiet time of year,” he said. “I looked around and everywhere you looked there was mustard, and I jokingly said to my wife, Ronda, ‘here’s your Kodak moment’ – which, at that time, was a Kodak theme.”

Since Schaer had developed contacts within the Eastman Kodak Company over his 30-year career as a professional sports photographer and freelance cinematographer with NFL Films, he contacted them, and Kodak gave a sizable donation to the first Mustard Festival.

For 16 years, the Napa Valley Mustard Festival brought in “significantly more revenue” to local businesses during an otherwise slow time of year, he said. The people who flocked to the valley during the mustard season filled the hotels, shopped in the stores, ate in the restaurants, drank the wine and enjoyed the art they discovered here.

Besides going to mustard-themed events and frequenting local businesses, visitors took pictures. Posing for photos amid the tall mustard plants in bloom was popular, as it is now, with locals and tourists alike.

Some of the most outstanding and innovative photos were entered in a mustard-themed photo exhibit created and managed by Schaer. This event, known as Photo Finish, was held at Mumm, and it wasn’t long before it attracted over 500 entries a season.

These were the glory days for the “yellow gold” plant celebrations in the valley.

Though mustard plants never stopped safeguarding the health of the area’s soils and their flowers continued to spread cheerful color between vineyard rows, hillsides and elsewhere during the area’s coldest weather, interest in sponsoring the mustard festival faded. In 2010 the Napa Valley Mustard Festival ended. (The founders of the original festival retain the rights to the name.)

In the years that followed, people talked about missing it and occasionally expressed a desire to “get the mustard festival going again” but it never seemed to amount to anything beyond talk.

Last year a group of artists headed by Jessel Miller got together and kicked around the idea of getting it going again, Schaer said.

Miller, an artist who owns Jessel Gallery in Napa and the author of a series of Mustard books, had been deeply disappointed when the Mustard Festival ended.

She often talked about how beneficial it was in bringing the community and visitors together, and she never lost sight of her vision for restoring a mustard celebration throughout Napa Valley.

Miller was the artist whose artwork was used to brand the Napa Valley Mustard Festival for festival posters and all other printed materials in 1992, 1998, 2000 and 2008. She had designed the “Mustard Muse” painting as the poster for the 2011 festival, which was canceled. As time went on, this painting and the mustard celebration were nearly forgotten.

Fast forward to 2022 and a seed was planted in the fertile soil surrounding her gallery when Miller approached her neighbor Thomas Bougetz from Bougetz Cellar and asked if he would use her “Mustard Muse” painting on a wine bottle.

“He did not hesitate for one minute,” Miller said. “Voila! The Napa Valley Mustard Celebration was born.”

Encouraged by Bougetz's enthusiasm, Miller began channeling her time, energy and money into rebirthing a mustard celebration. She began calling up artist friends, business owners and civic leaders to join her in launching the festival. She even paid to have a website built for a Mustard festival.

Last year, she and a cadre of artists and like-minded people threw themselves into getting a mustard celebration started again. They initiated a few mustard-themed events that were held in February and March.

Afterward, the dedicated group became more serious and began meeting monthly to form plans for the next mustard celebration.

“Last year’s Mustard kick-off, though small, was so successful that cities up and down the valley took notice,” Miller said.

During the summer, Miller began contacting possible participants and with the help of Ronda Schaer from Yountville Arts and Whitney Diver McEvoy from the Yountville Chamber of Commerce every city in the valley “decided to join the party for 2023.”

“When I put the word out in August, Whitney, who is wonderful from the Chamber in Yountville, invited all the Chambers of Commerce,” Miller said. “And every one of them agreed to be a part of it.”

“The difference in this one (mustard celebration) and the one in the past is that the whole valley — including American Canyon and Calistoga — are creating events. Each has been given dates for it,” she continued. “The focus is on each community.”

Some things will be similar. The popular Photo Finish exhibit held at Mumm in the past has changed names and exhibition location but will continue to feature outstanding mustard themed photos. Still under Schaer’s leadership, the Photo Finale 2023 exhibit will premiere March 4 at Jessup Cellars in Yountville and continue through March 31.

Art was an important part of former mustard celebrations, and it will continue to be a major focus. In the past, Napa artists would create mustard-inspired art each year and then the image of one artist would be selected to brand the event for the following year.

Miller used her original “Mustard Muse” watercolor for the 2022 mustard celebration and chose Beverly Wilson’s iconic “Up & Away” painting for this year’s image for the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration.

“Beverly is a master of color and design, and her image personifies the strength and beauty of the valley filled with mustard,” Miller said. “Bougetz Cellars created an elegant wine label using her 'Up & Away' painting, and he (Thomas Bougetz) is featuring a show of her throughout the celebration.”

Miller added that the mission of the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration is to promote the vitality of the valley’s artist and business communities; educate, encourage and enlighten visitors; and serve the residents of Napa while attracting a global audience during the “shoulder season” of the year.

“Our hope is to share the brilliant views of gold, yellow and ochre, and to support the many inspired artists who honor nature at its best,” she said. “The Napa Valley is a destination known around the world, and the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration reborn last year is a dream come true.”

For all the details about valley-wide events, go to napavalleymustardcelebration.com

For information on applying to enter Photo Finale 2023, go to www.photo-finale.com.

Close 1 of 6 Mustard art by Therese Lawless Mustard art by Therese Lawless Michael Fitzpatrick Mustard is featured in this painting by Michael Fitzpatrick. Bougetz Cellars Bougetz Cellars is featuring Jessel Miller's art as its label in honor of the new mustard celebration. Mustard gallery Clara Blair wears a Mustard Muse butterfly jacket in front of “Mustard Muse” paintings, wine and mustard at the Jessel Gallery Mustard Diane A painting of mustard by Diane Pope. Mustard Celebration Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 2022 “Mustard Muse” painting by Jessel Miller. 2022 Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 1 of 6 Mustard art by Therese Lawless Mustard art by Therese Lawless Michael Fitzpatrick Mustard is featured in this painting by Michael Fitzpatrick. Bougetz Cellars Bougetz Cellars is featuring Jessel Miller's art as its label in honor of the new mustard celebration. Mustard gallery Clara Blair wears a Mustard Muse butterfly jacket in front of “Mustard Muse” paintings, wine and mustard at the Jessel Gallery Mustard Diane A painting of mustard by Diane Pope. Mustard Celebration Napa Valley Mustard Celebration 2022 “Mustard Muse” painting by Jessel Miller.