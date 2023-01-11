The Napa Valley Mustard Celebration: "Find Your Heart in Yountville" features local artists

Enjoy art, wine and a celebration of the 2023 Napa Valley Mustard Season at the opening night reception for "Find Your Heart in Yountville,” a new exhibit presented by Yountville Arts, on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center Gallery.

The original idea was to bring together Napa Valley artists to "remind us that we all have 'heart' and to spread peace in a time when we all need it," said Ronda Schaer, a member of the Yountville Arts Commission.

"The show grew into a heartfelt effort by all involved to spread immediate smiles and appreciation of the lifted spirit."

“Find Your Heart in Yountville” showcases works by 30 artists who have a connection to Yountville. The theme of "hearts" was open to artist interpretation.

Among the participating artists is Beverly Wilson, who designed the promotional poster for the the 2023 Napa Valley Mustard Celebration.

The Mustard Celebration, taking place January through March throughout the valley, replaces the Napa Valley Mustard Festival, which began in 1994 as a way to bring tourists to the valley in the cold winter months. It ended in 2010. (The founders of the original festival retain the rights to that name.)

Artist Jessel Miller led the effort to revive the celebration of the yellow flower that fills the valley in winter.

“The Art Commission developed this program specifically as part of the 2023 Napa Valley Mustard Celebration," said the gallery chairman Jim McDonald. "We’re excited to have Beverly Wilson participate with us. We also have pieces from wonderful artists such as Frank Trozzo, Karen Ingalls and Jessel Miller.”

French artist and Napa resident Isabelle Maynard also will show her work.

Vi Bottaro, a well-known photographer, who recently returned to the Napa Valley after living for a time in Austin, Texas, will also have her work, a photograph titled "Clouds, Grapevines and Mustards," in the show. Bottaro, formerly artist-in-residence for Chandon winery, now lives in Yountville.

“Find Your Heart in Yountville” is presented by Yountville Arts. Yountville Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment. The Gallery at the Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Info: yountvillearts.com.