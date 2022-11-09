The Napa Valley Poets' Corner: At the Deux Magots, Yountville

Poets and writers joined me at the first of three gatherings at the Deux Magots, aka Hill Family Estate tasting room in Yountville, on Oct. 12. Fourteen eager poets shared poems from famous poets and/or verses they fashioned themselves. Allison and Armando from the Hill Estate were wonderful hosts. We pretended we were in Paris sitting next to Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, Julia Child, Simone De Beauvoir, Richard Wright and others. We sipped Hill Family estate wines as we listened, clapped, pondered and asked each other how poems are created.

At the closing of the event, we painted a collage poem together on the spot. Each poet shared a favorite line or two of a poem they wrote or heard. Relish the eclectic following poem: Notice how the lines don't need to connect to create a flowing verse. Enjoy!

Please join us for the next one or two events at Hill Family Estate in Yountville on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information email spaulsen@napanews.com and she will forward the message to me.

Collage of Verses

At the Deux Magots

All’s changed since I hearing at twilight

The first time on the shore

The bell-beat of their wings above my head 1

Oh man after an hour of those old codgers

Shopping for adult diapers

There’s nothing absorbent left on the shelf 2

He hopscotches my skinny legs into his aging arms 3

The Lord gives everything and changes

by taking it back. What a bargain 4

What holds it all together yet keeps it all separate 5

The routines we somehow have

Have the wisdom to turn into rituals 6

Hold fast to dreams

At time to keep and a time to throw away 7

A misty night rejoice

Best to be here given the choice 8

We will fight like hell to realize

A 400-year-old dream 9

Myself will be the plain

wise as winter as gray 10

The toolbox with rust a portrait of our Lord 11

Bluebird legatos on a lone branch 12

There’s a bluebird in my heart that 13

Poets are:

1. Brenda Cumberlege

2. Nick Triglia

3. Myrna David

4. Michael Waterson

5. Sarah Miller

6. John Petraglia

7. Julie Worthington

8. Jim McDonald

9. Cathy Carsel

10. Mary Ann Dawson

11. Richard Talavera

12. Marianne Lyon

13. Nick Triglia