The Napa Valley Poets' Corner: At the Deux Magots, Yountville

Poets and writers joined me at the first of three gatherings at the Deux Magots, aka Hill Family Estate tasting room in Yountville, on Oct. 12. Fourteen eager poets shared poems from famous poets and/or verses they fashioned themselves. Allison and Armando from the Hill Estate were wonderful hosts. We pretended we were in Paris sitting next to Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, Julia Child, Simone De Beauvoir, Richard Wright and others. We sipped Hill Family estate wines as we listened, clapped, pondered and asked each other how poems are created.
At the closing of the event, we painted a collage poem together on the spot. Each poet shared a favorite line or two of a poem they wrote or heard. Relish the eclectic following poem: Notice how the lines don't need to connect to create a flowing verse. Enjoy!
Please join us for the next one or two events at Hill Family Estate in Yountville on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information email spaulsen@napanews.com and she will forward the message to me.
Collage of Verses
At the Deux Magots
All’s changed since I hearing at twilight
The first time on the shore
The bell-beat of their wings above my head 1
Oh man after an hour of those old codgers
Shopping for adult diapers
There’s nothing absorbent left on the shelf 2
He hopscotches my skinny legs into his aging arms 3
The Lord gives everything and changes
by taking it back. What a bargain 4
What holds it all together yet keeps it all separate 5
The routines we somehow have
Have the wisdom to turn into rituals 6
Hold fast to dreams
At time to keep and a time to throw away 7
A misty night rejoice
Best to be here given the choice 8
We will fight like hell to realize
A 400-year-old dream 9
Myself will be the plain
wise as winter as gray 10
The toolbox with rust a portrait of our Lord 11
Bluebird legatos on a lone branch 12
There’s a bluebird in my heart that 13
Poets are:
1. Brenda Cumberlege
2. Nick Triglia
3. Myrna David
4. Michael Waterson
5. Sarah Miller
6. John Petraglia
7. Julie Worthington
8. Jim McDonald
9. Cathy Carsel
10. Mary Ann Dawson
11. Richard Talavera
12. Marianne Lyon
13. Nick Triglia