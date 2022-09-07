The Napa Valley Poets Corner: Vineyard to poem: An ode to Sergio

On a warm afternoon Aug. 13, poets and writers joined me at the Yountville Library to be spellbound as they listened to Sergio Borgarin share his memories of coming from Mexico to work in United States’ orchards and Napa Valley vineyards for 40 years.
Sergio’s son Orlando and daughter-in law Mayra were quietly respectful as they helped with the translations and soul-filled memories.
Sergio was born in Molinal Nayarit. He came to U.S. when he was 17 years old. His first stop was a summer in Turlock for two months, then north to Washington state to harvest apples. He barely survived for nine months in the freezing cold, sleeping in a woodshed with four hometown childhood friends. No water was available. Canned beans were their only meal.
As he calmly told his story we were invited into his life of living with grapes, the crush, the four seasons. Poets brought bilingual poems to share. Alan Arnopole incanted a song that danced, smelled and painted the precious harvest time. We invited the muse to help us fashion a poem for Sergio.
Thank you, Sergio, Orlando and Mayra for gifting us with your holy-strong life story. This ode, a found poem, is tribute to you, Sergio and your precious hardworking family.
Ode to Sergio
Quando llega el otono Las hojas verdes se vuelven
Rojas y dorandas Y las uvas viniferas
Ebrias de azucar Cuelgan en sus racimos
Eserando la vendimia
Cucumbers apples by chance grapes
Vineyards destined for famous bottles
You saw seasons come and go
When you came to Napa you said this place is blessed
Ay Dios! The mountains the vineyards
You forgot about the rest
You worked the seasons Each one different from the last
Harvest sparked your bones
Harvest doesn’t wait
Migrant workers must not time waste
Grow spray harvest prune
Vineyards through the seasons under sun and moon
You harvested the nourishment from the vine
Work is your legacy you leave behind
Kneeling on the earth picking grapes
head in the clouds close to God
From the south you came to stay if you could
To work the foreign land
Doing the hard work locals chose not to do
en el campo las preocupaciones crecen
y los cuchillos cortan vidas como todos sabemos
que solo en la quietud del tiempo de nuestra propia fabricación
nadie está a salvo de la toma de La Migra.
You ran toward work a gift to your children
You survived thrived
En las Manos Callosas Y
Endurecidas Por La Vendimia
Contributing poets are Susan Burris, Jim McDonald, Alan Arnopole, Nick Triglia, Mayre Borgarin, Joan Osterman, Myrna David, Lance Burris, Richard Talavera, Kathy Mawer and Edgar Calvelo.
