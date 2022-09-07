The Napa Valley Poets Corner: Vineyard to poem: An ode to Sergio

On a warm afternoon Aug. 13, poets and writers joined me at the Yountville Library to be spellbound as they listened to Sergio Borgarin share his memories of coming from Mexico to work in United States’ orchards and Napa Valley vineyards for 40 years.

Sergio’s son Orlando and daughter-in law Mayra were quietly respectful as they helped with the translations and soul-filled memories.

Sergio was born in Molinal Nayarit. He came to U.S. when he was 17 years old. His first stop was a summer in Turlock for two months, then north to Washington state to harvest apples. He barely survived for nine months in the freezing cold, sleeping in a woodshed with four hometown childhood friends. No water was available. Canned beans were their only meal.

As he calmly told his story we were invited into his life of living with grapes, the crush, the four seasons. Poets brought bilingual poems to share. Alan Arnopole incanted a song that danced, smelled and painted the precious harvest time. We invited the muse to help us fashion a poem for Sergio.

Thank you, Sergio, Orlando and Mayra for gifting us with your holy-strong life story. This ode, a found poem, is tribute to you, Sergio and your precious hardworking family.

Ode to Sergio

Quando llega el otono Las hojas verdes se vuelven

Rojas y dorandas Y las uvas viniferas

Ebrias de azucar Cuelgan en sus racimos

Eserando la vendimia

Cucumbers apples by chance grapes

Vineyards destined for famous bottles

You saw seasons come and go

When you came to Napa you said this place is blessed

Ay Dios! The mountains the vineyards

You forgot about the rest

You worked the seasons Each one different from the last

Harvest sparked your bones

Harvest doesn’t wait

Migrant workers must not time waste

Grow spray harvest prune

Vineyards through the seasons under sun and moon

You harvested the nourishment from the vine

Work is your legacy you leave behind

Kneeling on the earth picking grapes

head in the clouds close to God

From the south you came to stay if you could

To work the foreign land

Doing the hard work locals chose not to do

en el campo las preocupaciones crecen

y los cuchillos cortan vidas como todos sabemos

que solo en la quietud del tiempo de nuestra propia fabricación

nadie está a salvo de la toma de La Migra.

You ran toward work a gift to your children

You survived thrived

En las Manos Callosas Y

Endurecidas Por La Vendimia

Contributing poets are Susan Burris, Jim McDonald, Alan Arnopole, Nick Triglia, Mayre Borgarin, Joan Osterman, Myrna David, Lance Burris, Richard Talavera, Kathy Mawer and Edgar Calvelo.