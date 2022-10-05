 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Poets Corner

The Napa Valley's Poets' Corner: Birdsong to Poem, Take Two

Birdsong
Under the guidance of Mark Stevenson, president of Napa-Solano Audubon, poets and writers listened to singing of numerous birds living, winging and incanting in the Napa Valley on Sept. 14.

Eagar listeners were graced with arias of warblers, sparrows, hummingbirds and rhythmic compositions of woodpeckers and robins, to name a few.

Mark first took us on a walk in last spring. This second "Birdsong to Poem" event at the Napa Library added another rich dimension.

A found poem tweeted to be written. Kathy Mawer, Elisha Hernandez, Paulette Litz, Rona Brackett, Cathy Carsell, Lee Acree, Lynda Burris, Rob Kirtlink offered inspiration.

Birds are a gift

to each other mankind

An orchestra of sounds

incant I’m here

Bird who are you

Color song habit

Flight feather

You sing

Here here here here

Melodical melodical melodical

You chirp

A conversation

For your own kind

Listen to me come back now

I’m calling you keep in touch

Delicious are the sounds

Upon my ear

Senses tingle at sounds of your song

Birds of a feather sing along

Check out the Audubon Society online and in person. Its mission is to share the fun of birding, promote conservation and scientific understanding of wild birds and their habitats, and offer engaging, science-based education emphasizing the communities of Napa and Solano counties.

Marianne Lyon is Poet Laureate of Napa County. 

