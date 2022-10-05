The Napa Valley's Poets' Corner: Birdsong to Poem, Take Two

Under the guidance of Mark Stevenson, president of Napa-Solano Audubon, poets and writers listened to singing of numerous birds living, winging and incanting in the Napa Valley on Sept. 14.
Eagar listeners were graced with arias of warblers, sparrows, hummingbirds and rhythmic compositions of woodpeckers and robins, to name a few.
Mark first took us on a walk in last spring. This second "Birdsong to Poem" event at the Napa Library added another rich dimension.
A found poem tweeted to be written. Kathy Mawer, Elisha Hernandez, Paulette Litz, Rona Brackett, Cathy Carsell, Lee Acree, Lynda Burris, Rob Kirtlink offered inspiration.
Birds are a gift
to each other mankind
An orchestra of sounds
incant I’m here
Bird who are you
Color song habit
Flight feather
You sing
Here here here here
Melodical melodical melodical
You chirp
A conversation
For your own kind
Listen to me come back now
I’m calling you keep in touch
Delicious are the sounds
Upon my ear
Senses tingle at sounds of your song
Birds of a feather sing along
Check out the Audubon Society online and in person. Its mission is to share the fun of birding, promote conservation and scientific understanding of wild birds and their habitats, and offer engaging, science-based education emphasizing the communities of Napa and Solano counties.