'The Natural World' is the topic at the NV Photographic Society.

Photographer John Cominsky will speak on "The Natural World" at the Napa Valley Photographic Society's next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Oak Roomat the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Comisky is a noted wildlife photographer but, as he readily admits on his website, he didn’t start out that way. The subjects that originally grabbed his attention, he says, 'tended to be landscapes, tricks of the moment and worlds within worlds - subjects of beauty and meaning hiding in the upholstery of the background.'

Wildlife entered his life when he began working with Napa Wildlife Rescue. It was work that required a new set of photographic skills and equipment, he recalls, and has gradually become prominent in his work.

"Now as I travel, I try to capture the soul of both place and the lives lived there, narrated in the language of the eye," Cominsky said.

This approach was responsible for "Whale 2" photographed in Antarctica, which won Smithsonian Magazine's 18th annual photo contest in the natural world category in April 2021. For additional information and to see more images, visit www.johncomiskyphoto.com.

Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. Most months we invite guest speakers to evaluate our images. Check the website for more information visit www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.