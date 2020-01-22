Vallejo’s Empress Theatre will host “Three Tenors! – The Next Generation,” a recital of Italian arias with full orchestra on Saturday evening, Feb. 1. Napa’s Maestro Thomas Conlin will conduct.
The performance will feature three young and accomplished operatic tenors: Pene Pati, hailed as a rising international star; Alex Boyer, a resident principal artist with Opera San Jose; and Christopher Oglesby, a second-year fellow in the San Francisco Opera’s Adler Program.
Conlin talked recently about the origin of his idea to bring this performance to the Empress Theatre. “I went to a concert there by the Vallejo Symphony,” he said. “I sat toward the front and thought, ‘This is amazing. I feel like I’m sitting in the middle of the orchestra. The sound so surrounds you.’
“I got up at intermission and moved to the back of the hall and it was the same. It’s one of these miraculous auditoria where they just, somehow by accident perhaps, came up with a beautiful acoustic. That’s rare these days.”
Conlin approached the theater recommending a “Three Tenors” performance. “I had conducted it before in other cities, and it has always been a huge success,” he said. “So this is going to be kind of an unofficial repurposing of the hall in their eyes. I think they’re hoping that music lovers will come from all around the Bay Area and see what a gem this theater is.”
Conlin was confident there would be enough interest among opera lovers in the Napa Valley in the performance. “I think that there are a lot of real opera lovers in the Valley. They’re used to going to San Francisco for their fix, because every time I’ve gone to the opera in San Francisco, I run into lots of people from the Valley—from Napa, from Yountville, from St. Helena.”
You have free articles remaining.
“And this is not an opera that we’re presenting in Vallejo,” he added. “This a whole meal of hor d’oeuvres. It’s a recital with orchestra, and it has its own kind of excitement, and the music is indeed all operatic music. It’s all, in fact, Italian operatic music, which is the best, but we’re not presenting a full opera.”
Conlin described how he recruited the orchestra for the performance. “It’s not the Vallejo Symphony, it’s a full symphony orchestra, 60 musicians,” he said. “I know a lot of the Northern California musicians, and I can pick and choose the very best of them. San Francisco opera season is over right now. So we’re in a hiatus. A number of those players are available and, quite frankly, I don’t have to ask if they’re good players.”
“With the professional level of instrumentalists that I’m drawing on, we don’t need that much rehearsal. Many of them have played in the opera pits in San Francisco and elsewhere, and so they come with some knowledge of how flexible this kind of thing is compared to say playing a symphonic concert. We’ll have three two-and-a-half hour rehearsals with the orchestra, with the singers, and that’s plenty of time to put this together.”
He said that he hasn’t yet rehearsed with the tenors. “They’re all in demand, and they’re all in different parts of the world. We’ll get together the week before the performance and meet with a piano in place of the orchestra. By the time we’re in front of the orchestra, we won’t still be discussing what we’re going to do, how are we going to perform it.”
“Most of the excerpts, the tenor arias that we’ll be performing, are very familiar to everybody,’ Conlin said. “I think that people hear more opera than they realize. Madison Avenue borrows from the world of opera all the time. I mean, how could you sell spaghetti on TV without an Italian aria? It’s part of our culture too.”