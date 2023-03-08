With attention focused on the Oscars this week, Laura Rafaty, executive director at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, wants to remind the community that the museum has its own show by an Academy Award-winning actor.

"Jeff Bridges: Pictures," explores the photography of the Oscar-winner Bridges, who received his award for "Crazy Heart" in 2009. A companion show of works by his wife, "Susan Bridges: Inside Heaven's Gate," is also on display.

Brdiges' other Oscar-nominated roles include "The Last Picture Show" (1971), "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" (1974), "Starman" (1984), "The Contender" (2000), "True Grit" (2010), and "Hell or High Water" (2016).

In addition to being a giant of American cinema, Bridges is also a renowned photographer who, for more than 30 years, has captured the world of moviemaking using his specialized Widelux F8 panoramic camera. The result is a fascinating, surprisingly candid body of photographic work offering a unique vision of Hollywood.

“The museum is proud to present the first joint exhibition of the works of these two photographers, who bring a lifetime of shared experience – yet distinctly different viewpoints – to their photographic works," Rafaty said.

"I found out about Jeff’s photography in 2014 when he appeared at an event I was producing for the Lincoln Theatre," Rafaty said. "He headlined their Cabfest as well as the Cigars and Guitars after-party. I met Jeff, Susan, his daughter Jessie (his opening act for the concert) and some of his team that night and got to spend a bit of time with him.

"It was an extraordinary night because it was the worst rainstorm we’d had in recent memory, and all the airports were shut down in LA and SF. Rather than cancel on us, he put his band in a van and they drove themselves up to Yountville, while he flew a private plane with Susan, landing at the airport in Angwin.

"He was so gracious to everyone that night, meeting every sponsor personally and talking with all his fans. My job was deliver him back to his publicist at the appointed hour, which I did, despite everyone stuffing his pockets with high-end cigars and filling his glass to the brim with the valley’s best Cabernets," Rafaty concluded.

"When I thought about a photography exhibit, I remembered Jeff" she added. "The good news is that these have been popular exhibitions, and people seem to really enjoy this behind-the-scenes glimpse at the art of filmmaking."

The exhibition spotlights Bridges’ artistic process and photographic techniques, informed by a collection of his private “film shoot” books, proof sheets and camera, plus quotes from Bridges himself, providing insight into the exceptional work of this multifaceted, talented artist.

For this exhibition, these wide format photographs have been enlarged to allow the visitor to fully appreciate the vast scope and meticulous detail of these “movies within a movie,” providing behind the scenes access to the process of filmmaking, as well as evidencing the potential of the Widelux format in the hands of a skilled photographer.

In the Spotlight and History Galleries, "Susan Bridges: Inside Heaven’s Gate," is a collection of photos she made during the filming of the epic 1980 western "Heaven’s Gate."

Susan Bridges' behind-the-scenes photos of the actors, sets, and scenery capture never-before-seen glimpses from the director’s chair and portraits shot on location near Glacier National Park in 1979.

“We are thrilled that our first joint photography exhibit is in Yountville at the Napa Valley Museum," Jeff and Susan Bridges wrote in an statement for the Register. "Although we live and work primarily in Southern California, Northern California is a special place to our family. Jeff’s dad, Lloyd Bridges, was from Petaluma in Sonoma County, and we have family who live in the San Francisco Bay Area. We enjoy our frequent visits to the Napa Valley.”

These exhibitions are presented with support from Bank of America, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, NVTID Yountville, and the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum.

Both shows are scheduled to close April 30.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. For more information and ticket pricing, visit napavalleymuseum.org.

