The path of an artist during COVID-19: Napa artist Nancy Willis gets even more creative

Her upcoming class “Bake Like an Artist” (part II) might be one of the most original artistic responses to stay-at-home orders. More people are baking these days. Trending sourdough recipes, shortages of flour in supermarkets, hashtags like #quarantinebaking and #stressbaking – all signs of the times. Willis has used her experience teaching art to culinary students to create an online class that combines two at-home activities that can relax and inspire anyone.

Pairing up with pastry chef Annie Yamamoto, Willis assigns art and baking assignments that highlight visual elements like pattern, color and composition. The class meets via Zoom to discuss the projects and compare masterpieces. The weekly art and baking assignments are about expanding one’s repertoire and finding adventure without leaving home.

“Students came from various backgrounds in art and baking,” Willis said. “I did the baking assignments with them so the meetings were filled with a lot of joking about how things can go wrong and still be delicious. For me, the best part was hearing students say they saw the world a bit differently week by week depending on what our featured element was. And most importantly, everyone had fun.”