The Poet's Corner:A beacon of light at Napa High

Poetry
Marek Uliasz/Dreamstime

On June 3, I was invited into the AVID classes at Napa High School to take the students on a poetry adventure. Very focused, energetic students and three wonderful teachers, Loreen Ruegg (Yountville resident), Erin Griffin, and Darci Ward, made me feel so welcomed.

AVID’s mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society. It targets students in the academic middle with the desire to go to college and the willingness to work hard.

Often, AVID elective students will be the first in their families to attend college and come from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education. These are students who are capable of completing rigorous curriculum with the support of the AVID elective class.

The AVID elective class places these students on the college track, requiring students to enroll in the most rigorous courses that are appropriate for them, such as honors and advanced placement.

To support them in the rigorous coursework, AVID students learn organizational and study skills, develop critical thinking, learn to ask probing questions, receive academic help from peers and college tutors, and participate in enrichment and motivational activities to make their college dreams reality.

We played with fashioning a poem from Amanda Gorman’s “The Miracle of Morning." Students took favorite lines and arrange them into a poem, giving Gorman the credit at the end of the poem.

My poem gave them ideas to compose their own.

Found poem

Amanda Gorman

Like light, we can’t be broken

We ignite not in the light but in lack thereof

In loss we truly learn to love

In chaos we discover charity

In suffering we find solidarity

Grief gives us gratitude

Makes us human’s kind

The best of things

Here are few poems that were sent to me. I see these gifted kids as future poet laureates.

• Kalaya Jones (NHS AVID Senior 2021)

Today we listened

We learned and we grew

But my only wish is more time with you

• Edwin Ponce (NHS AVID 2021), Found poem in "Think About Life"

Think about life and all it means

Remember those days when you were a child

The world was a better place and never changed

So you’re a kid and one day you’re an adult

And life can be anything you want it to be

Just remember your dreams

And the happiness that will come to stay

It's about faith and following your dreams

• Jenny Gil

As it ends we smile,

Tassel left to right, Cap thrown

Goodbyes are not easy.

Jordan Blackmon

Looking at the sky

Feeling the wind around me

As the petals fly past me

• Natalie Rodriguez

A new life awaits

Graduation is so close

What will I do now?

Camila Perez Camacho

The hands filled with soil

Under the bright intense sun

Create the grape vines

• Denisse Maciel

With her head held high

The weight for her world on her behind

Her child behind her

Evokes protection within her

She didn’t know she could ever feel like this

No longer in vain, her world is healed because of him

Her son, to grow strong and tall

To break the barriers set for his fall

The water on her head depicts her life

Filled with waves of despair and delight

Despite her turbulent waters

The love for her son taught her the meaning of life.

• Nick Escobar

An ocean journey

Where sounds of waves crash and end

The sand embraces me

• Arcie Alvarado

I do not know her

But she follows me in shadows,

It’s me? I’m not sure.

• Karla Ramirez

Where does one find directions

Going off into the real world

Adulthood where does it start

Loreen Ruegg, a Yountvillian will retire this year. Thanks, Loreen, for your years of caring for the students and teaching and encouraging them to be the best they can be. Be ready to read more haiku from these poets coming soon. Maybe you will be inspired to write one!

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate for Napa County. 

