The Poet's Corner:A beacon of light at Napa High

On June 3, I was invited into the AVID classes at Napa High School to take the students on a poetry adventure. Very focused, energetic students and three wonderful teachers, Loreen Ruegg (Yountville resident), Erin Griffin, and Darci Ward, made me feel so welcomed.
AVID’s mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society. It targets students in the academic middle with the desire to go to college and the willingness to work hard.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Often, AVID elective students will be the first in their families to attend college and come from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education. These are students who are capable of completing rigorous curriculum with the support of the AVID elective class.
The AVID elective class places these students on the college track, requiring students to enroll in the most rigorous courses that are appropriate for them, such as honors and advanced placement.
To support them in the rigorous coursework, AVID students learn organizational and study skills, develop critical thinking, learn to ask probing questions, receive academic help from peers and college tutors, and participate in enrichment and motivational activities to make their college dreams reality.
We played with fashioning a poem from Amanda Gorman’s “The Miracle of Morning." Students took favorite lines and arrange them into a poem, giving Gorman the credit at the end of the poem.
My poem gave them ideas to compose their own.
Found poem
Amanda Gorman
Like light, we can’t be broken
We ignite not in the light but in lack thereof
In loss we truly learn to love
In chaos we discover charity
In suffering we find solidarity
Grief gives us gratitude
Makes us human’s kind
The best of things
Here are few poems that were sent to me. I see these gifted kids as future poet laureates.
• Kalaya Jones (NHS AVID Senior 2021)
Today we listened
We learned and we grew
But my only wish is more time with you
• Edwin Ponce (NHS AVID 2021), Found poem in "Think About Life"
Think about life and all it means
Remember those days when you were a child
The world was a better place and never changed
So you’re a kid and one day you’re an adult
And life can be anything you want it to be
Just remember your dreams
And the happiness that will come to stay
It's about faith and following your dreams
• Jenny Gil
As it ends we smile,
Tassel left to right, Cap thrown
Goodbyes are not easy.
Jordan Blackmon
Looking at the sky
Feeling the wind around me
As the petals fly past me
• Natalie Rodriguez
A new life awaits
Graduation is so close
What will I do now?
Camila Perez Camacho
The hands filled with soil
Under the bright intense sun
Create the grape vines
• Denisse Maciel
With her head held high
The weight for her world on her behind
Her child behind her
Evokes protection within her
She didn’t know she could ever feel like this
No longer in vain, her world is healed because of him
Her son, to grow strong and tall
To break the barriers set for his fall
The water on her head depicts her life
Filled with waves of despair and delight
Despite her turbulent waters
The love for her son taught her the meaning of life.
• Nick Escobar
An ocean journey
Where sounds of waves crash and end
The sand embraces me
• Arcie Alvarado
I do not know her
But she follows me in shadows,
It’s me? I’m not sure.
• Karla Ramirez
Where does one find directions
Going off into the real world
Adulthood where does it start
Loreen Ruegg, a Yountvillian will retire this year. Thanks, Loreen, for your years of caring for the students and teaching and encouraging them to be the best they can be. Be ready to read more haiku from these poets coming soon. Maybe you will be inspired to write one!
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
American Canyon wants a West Side Connector that is for local traffic, not Highway 29 traffic.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Attorneys defending Upvalley waste management companies against a lawsuit filed by neighbors claim the legal action is linked to a “personal v…
The city and a would-be dispensary creator clash over measuring a 600-foot buffer from New Technology High by walking distance, or in a straig…
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
Construction of the Monarch Landing apartment complex at 1000 Shetler Ave. in Napa is expected to last 18 months.
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate for Napa County.