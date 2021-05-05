 Skip to main content
The Poet's Corner: An afternoon at Vintage High School
The noon watery sun laid its eyes on the performers. The Vintage High School quad was awash in music and verse. Sounds sparkled and ricocheted around campus.

Poetry teacher Jenny LaMonte, instrumental teacher Brendan Galvin and I had fashioned a poetry and music event at Vintage High School on April 28.

Socially distanced, masked students shared original poems and read verse from famous poets. A grand collection of instrumental students played familiar tunes while masked. Sounds cascaded. This eclectic concert took us away from the COVID chatter, even for an hour.

One student sat at the piano and played as if some tether had been loosed. A young girl sang a song, and her melodic words vibrated in the air. Others read of memories deep. A girl’s hair fell over her mask in swags, speaking infections of delight. An already published poet lifted his face and began to read in a melodious timbre. The applauds were ruckus. Wonder lived in their eyes. They walked away in a blaze of glory.

I asked the students to share a word, melody, couplet, phrase so I could fashion a found poem about the afternoon.

Here is the poem that emerged:

What if life is a poem?

pensive pen, bright shining sun

a butterfly, beautiful

pure joy, bold

love, peace

hope

Do you know this feeling?

summer wind

hot, very hot

blissful escape

rediscover

almost there

Listen, can you hear a new language?

hope transcends

beams like stars

burning bright

sky is only

blue for the brain

Life is not about

finding yourself

its about

creating yourself

What if all our lives are poems?

We have plans for other poetry and music events including visual art and dance.

We hope to invite an audience invited to the next happening.

 Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate.

