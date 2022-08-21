 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Poets Corner

The Poets Corner: An ode to Crush MS

Julie and Kevin, co-founders of Crush MS

Kevin Reid (left) of Reid Family Vineyards and Julie Hare of Counter Punch Wines co-founded Crush MS in hopes of raising money to fund research on the causes of multiple sclerosis and a cure for the disease. 

 Courtesy of Crush MS

An amazing turnout of locals and people from around the Bay Area attended the Crush MS fundraiser on July 30. The money goes to support research and programs like the International Progressive MS alliance, the MS Achievement Center in Sacramento and Canine Companions in Santa Rosa. Multiple sclerosis impacts more than 2 million people worldwide. What if there were a vaccine against it?

A silent and live auction brought in a generous amount of money for research and other projects. With the wine world’s Kevin Reid and Julie Hare at the head of the effort, vino was poured, finger foods savored, and music from the famous group California Zephyr floated around.

Kevin, Julie, and Brian Hutchinson also collected and sent me words, phrases, and deep reflections. I had the pleasure of fashioning the following poem inspired by MS Achievement Center 2022.

Ode to MS

Every day is a winding road

a little bit closer - Sheryl Crow

Mystery Guest unwelcome

Thief in the night stays forever

Sometimes quiet sometimes loud

Devastation abounds

Yet help arrives from unexpected places

Gratitude fills me technology promises

My kids make me hopeful

I am not alone Gratitude fills me

See familiar smiles laughing at my jokes

Still smell the roses

Find meaning in each new day

But I miss me my easy fit gone

Gone from the klatch where I had long belonged

Not able to tell you today how I will be tomorrow

Remember long ago It says, “Hi I’m MS”

I say “You are who again?

Never heard of you” “Go away!”

“Nice try” It says. “See you tomorrow”

I miss me but MS can’t silence my joy

I am always me inside my soul

Treasures await to be revealed

MS can’t steal the joy inside my heart

A little crooked but still upright

I have a new klatch where I belong

Fantastic loving people we push through together

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County. Email her via Features Editor Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com

