The Poets' Corner: Birdsong to poem

On the morning of May 26, Mark Stevenson, Audubon president for Napa and Solano counties, invited us to stroll with him around Trancas Crossing Park.

When my husband and I have walked the park, our heads bobbed with squirrels and enjoyed the breathing breeze brushing our cheeks. Nothing compared with this Birdsong to Poem morning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Mark, a devoted bird lover, conducted and opened the doors to a birdsong symphony of many movements. Poets and writers Nick Triglia, Kathy Mawer, Valli Ferrell, friends and partners like my husband, Jim Lyon, were awestruck by the variety of voices, melodies and call notes in this outdoor concert hall.

We were left with words and phrases describing the sonorous morning. I would so invite you, reader, to visit the park, especially in the morning. Tickets are free.

I fashioned a found poem below. These are words and phrases collected from all those in attendance. Cathy Carsell was not able to be with us, but she sent a wonderful verse instead. I must admit that words, not even amazing poetry, can capture the miracle of birdsong when we are awake to its magic.

Ode to our Feathered Brethren

Spring morning beckons

Birdsong surrounds

Complex subtle

Polyphonic tweets

Lone chat note echos

Slurs trilling calls cacophony

A chorus incants their song

A chip chip here

A squawk squawk there

Sweet Arpeggio summons Staccato replies

Rising buzz Nectar yum

Minor key mourning mood

Brrrrrr brrrrrr

Swallows on wings

Snack on insects

Sweet speckled sparrows

Hunt by hearing

Many dialects

Love songs to partners

Teach their chicks

Decrescendo Accelerando

Wren wren speckled wren

Chimp chimp britt britt

Chi chi chi

50 yards in 50 minutes

Slow down listen

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County. Send comments for her to spaulsen@napanews.com.