The Poets' Corner: Birdsong to poem

On the morning of May 26, Mark Stevenson, Audubon president for Napa and Solano counties, invited us to stroll with him around Trancas Crossing Park.
When my husband and I have walked the park, our heads bobbed with squirrels and enjoyed the breathing breeze brushing our cheeks. Nothing compared with this Birdsong to Poem morning.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Mark, a devoted bird lover, conducted and opened the doors to a birdsong symphony of many movements. Poets and writers Nick Triglia, Kathy Mawer, Valli Ferrell, friends and partners like my husband, Jim Lyon, were awestruck by the variety of voices, melodies and call notes in this outdoor concert hall.
We were left with words and phrases describing the sonorous morning. I would so invite you, reader, to visit the park, especially in the morning. Tickets are free.
I fashioned a found poem below. These are words and phrases collected from all those in attendance. Cathy Carsell was not able to be with us, but she sent a wonderful verse instead. I must admit that words, not even amazing poetry, can capture the miracle of birdsong when we are awake to its magic.
People are also reading…
Ode to our Feathered Brethren
Spring morning beckons
Birdsong surrounds
Complex subtle
Polyphonic tweets
Lone chat note echos
Slurs trilling calls cacophony
A chorus incants their song
A chip chip here
A squawk squawk there
Sweet Arpeggio summons Staccato replies
Rising buzz Nectar yum
Minor key mourning mood
Brrrrrr brrrrrr
Swallows on wings
Snack on insects
Sweet speckled sparrows
Hunt by hearing
Many dialects
Love songs to partners
Teach their chicks
Decrescendo Accelerando
Wren wren speckled wren
Chimp chimp britt britt
Chi chi chi
50 yards in 50 minutes
Slow down listen
Photos: Napa blackbirds swoop, attack unsuspecting shoppers
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Napa blackbirds "attack" while defending nest
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County. Send comments for her to spaulsen@napanews.com.