The Poet's Corner: Ekphrastic poetry, three times

Ekphrastic? What? Explain!

We will look at a piece of art

Place ourselves in the painting

Where does the journey go

What do we feel

Writes down words

Fashion a poem

Local poets, musicians and painters met for a trio of Ekphrastic gatherings this spring at Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon libraries.

Poets were walked through the mystery of looking at a painting and then writing a verse. Writers were invited to step inside the work. Painters encouraged the poets to let words create a haiku, a couplet, free verse.

Nancy Gate's painting depicting the dusk sky and the shadow of pines nudged poets to create:

John Petraglia: "How often do we miss the lone

horizon rise of the moon" –

Sylvia Griffiths: "Alone on misted hill

smell of by Pine trees

my solitary companion"

Peggy Prescott: "Now the tree is casting a long shadow

why can’t I smell the pine"

Lee Acree: "End of the day

fear of the night"

We were graced with another Nancy Gates painting to consider. Imagine an lone sparkling glass of Champagne. Old books sit on the table with the bubbly. Poets heard, saw, felt tasted poems.

Kathleen Patterson: "Voltaire’s Rousseau

who knows where champagne

bubbles go"

Marianne Lyon: I wait for him

stemmed glass with effervesce

Please hurry up dear"

Beth Grimm: "Bubbly fizzes of a shelf

A perfect recipe

For a Friday evening"

Lance Burris, Nancy Gates, Jim McDonald, Alan Arnopole took the stage for another session. That afternoon intriguing paintings were exhibited: a painting of a lone raven and Jim McDonald’s ligh- lilted empty room with open door. Poets were silent and then began the process of composition. Even when you can’t see the painting, maybe you can brush a painting in your mind.

Raven:

Lance Burris: Raven back emerges from the shadows-

Alan Arnopole: Is Raven benign or craven

Perhaps he’ll speak or crow

Jim McDonald: Long beak in a black hooded profile -

Nick Triglia: Send in the clown

the colorful bird, masked like a Raven

it tweets out quack –

Empty Room

Robin Gabbert: She tenses feeling the warm glow

low beneath her in the far field –

Brenda Davis: Windowpanes of many colors

like personalities

some bold and some muted -

Karen P. Gonzales: I watch through thick glass panes for someone -

Lastly, dear reader, I have fashioned a found poem from the verses of some wonderful poets who were present at one of three gatherings or sent me a poem from home. I have arranged the short lines to fit into one poem. I challenge you to rearrange these as the muse invites.

Outside in the Summertime

The hour stood still – Michelle Sabo Kendell

Dimming red glow of a setting sun – Suzanne Bruce

White crane wings through blood red sky – Sylvia Griffiths

Both of us inhaling for the freefall – Linda Kay Murphy

I rise from hard ground and erupt into the ether – Brenda Davis

A haunting sense of impermanence -Peggy Prescott

Never doubt nature's plan – Joyce Prescott

Watch for it – Kathy Mawer

Dear readers, I invite you to ponder a piece of art. I would be honored to fashion a found poem with your verse included.

