The Poet's Corner: Ekphrastic poetry, three times

Ekphrastic? What? Explain!
We will look at a piece of art
Place ourselves in the painting
Where does the journey go
What do we feel
Writes down words
Fashion a poem
Local poets, musicians and painters met for a trio of Ekphrastic gatherings this spring at Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon libraries.
Poets were walked through the mystery of looking at a painting and then writing a verse. Writers were invited to step inside the work. Painters encouraged the poets to let words create a haiku, a couplet, free verse.
Nancy Gate's painting depicting the dusk sky and the shadow of pines nudged poets to create:
John Petraglia: "How often do we miss the lone
horizon rise of the moon" –
Sylvia Griffiths: "Alone on misted hill
smell of by Pine trees
my solitary companion"
Peggy Prescott: "Now the tree is casting a long shadow
why can’t I smell the pine"
Lee Acree: "End of the day
fear of the night"
We were graced with another Nancy Gates painting to consider. Imagine an lone sparkling glass of Champagne. Old books sit on the table with the bubbly. Poets heard, saw, felt tasted poems.
Kathleen Patterson: "Voltaire’s Rousseau
who knows where champagne
bubbles go"
Marianne Lyon: I wait for him
stemmed glass with effervesce
Please hurry up dear"
Beth Grimm: "Bubbly fizzes of a shelf
A perfect recipe
For a Friday evening"
Lance Burris, Nancy Gates, Jim McDonald, Alan Arnopole took the stage for another session. That afternoon intriguing paintings were exhibited: a painting of a lone raven and Jim McDonald’s ligh- lilted empty room with open door. Poets were silent and then began the process of composition. Even when you can’t see the painting, maybe you can brush a painting in your mind.
Raven:
Lance Burris: Raven back emerges from the shadows-
Alan Arnopole: Is Raven benign or craven
Perhaps he’ll speak or crow
Jim McDonald: Long beak in a black hooded profile -
Nick Triglia: Send in the clown
the colorful bird, masked like a Raven
it tweets out quack –
Empty Room
Robin Gabbert: She tenses feeling the warm glow
low beneath her in the far field –
Brenda Davis: Windowpanes of many colors
like personalities
some bold and some muted -
Karen P. Gonzales: I watch through thick glass panes for someone -
Lastly, dear reader, I have fashioned a found poem from the verses of some wonderful poets who were present at one of three gatherings or sent me a poem from home. I have arranged the short lines to fit into one poem. I challenge you to rearrange these as the muse invites.
Outside in the Summertime
The hour stood still – Michelle Sabo Kendell
Dimming red glow of a setting sun – Suzanne Bruce
White crane wings through blood red sky – Sylvia Griffiths
Both of us inhaling for the freefall – Linda Kay Murphy
I rise from hard ground and erupt into the ether – Brenda Davis
A haunting sense of impermanence -Peggy Prescott
Never doubt nature's plan – Joyce Prescott
Watch for it – Kathy Mawer
Dear readers, I invite you to ponder a piece of art. I would be honored to fashion a found poem with your verse included.
Please send emails to Features Editor Sasha Paulsen who will forward it to me, spaulsen@napanews.com.