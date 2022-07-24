The Poets' Corner: Enchanted Hills to Poem

Seeing things differently

Doesn’t make you crazy

It makes you valuable

Poets gathered at Enchanted Hills Camp for the Blind on June 29 to share the writing of poetry. Six poets and I scribed their words, phrases and short verse as the blind and low-vison campers responded to quotes and encouragement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Quotes such as the following inspired campers to reflect and fashion a verse:

"Sight is a faculty. Seeing is an art." — George Perkins Marsh

and

"Set your sights on a place higher than your eyes can see." — Rumi

Poets Myrna David, Peggy Prescott, Sylvia Griffiths, Valli Ferrell, Lenore Hirsch, Trish Hanly and Kathy Mawer volunteered their time and talent to help the campers write the following found poem:

Different Ways of Seeing

Eyes come from the heart

People don’t see things through their heart,

they see things through the soul

Sometimes I think I see better through my son’s eyes

than my own

You see what you have been taught to see

Sight is a scary place

Find insight without eyes

Wise see things for what they are

Not for what they seem

See the light be the light

Losing my sight doesn’t mean I’m less

I feel differently

When you see the light you can see

Same same you and me

See the beauty in what I once could.