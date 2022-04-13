The Poet's Corner: Flowers from Monet's Garden

"I perhaps owe having become a painter to flowers." Oscar-Claude Monet

Twenty-five poets, writers, artists and interested friends gathered at the Yountville Community Gallery on March 31. I thought we would listen to artist Sam Chapman share how Monet’s garden in France influenced his collection of paintings. I thought that we would hear poems fashioned by the wonderful poets poems that were inspired by Sam’s rich canvases holding garden scenes with a lone octopus or three voluptuous women to name of few. But we were given so much more.

Sam immediately stepped out of the visual and graced us with his deep understanding of poetry. He quoted Ferlinghetti throughout the afternoon:

Poetry is the shadow cast

by our streetlights of imagination

Poetry is pulsing fragments

Of the inner life

Of untethered music

Poetry is made

with syllables of dreams

Poets began sharing their verse as we viewed Sam’s collection of paintings.

From Brenda Davies:

Lush

Deep green ocean

Of bright treasures

Colors popping

The beauty

A feast for the eyes

From Sarah Miller:

Standout flower’s joyous hues

Gladdened with light

Emily Freiman wrote:

Women become flowers

Amid rampant green

Robin Gabbert added:

Eyes long closed

I’m lost in a field of green

At this moment

I hope I never wake

From was from Jim McDonald:

Through gardens a ghost wanders

spring in Giverny

A lush with color

And from Kathryn Santana Goldman:

He bows in reverence

To her divine beauty

Lance Burris wrote:

Its intense emerald green

and spring bouquet

And Geoffrey Leigh contributed:

Connect to a discernment

that expands beyond perception

Finally, I added:

I open by study window

See the garden below

Even greet each tulip by name

Throughout the poetry recitations Sam shared his life as a painter. When he left his last job, his daughter,a classical pianist, encouraged him to play an instrument. When that didn’t work, the thing that seized him was painting. He shared that Rumi became a guiding light:

The green earth

Is your cloth

Tailor your robe

With dignity and grace -- Rumi.