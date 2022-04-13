The Poet's Corner: Flowers from Monet's Garden

"I perhaps owe having become a painter to flowers." Oscar-Claude Monet
Twenty-five poets, writers, artists and interested friends gathered at the Yountville Community Gallery on March 31. I thought we would listen to artist Sam Chapman share how Monet’s garden in France influenced his collection of paintings. I thought that we would hear poems fashioned by the wonderful poets poems that were inspired by Sam’s rich canvases holding garden scenes with a lone octopus or three voluptuous women to name of few. But we were given so much more.
Sam immediately stepped out of the visual and graced us with his deep understanding of poetry. He quoted Ferlinghetti throughout the afternoon:
Poetry is the shadow cast
by our streetlights of imagination
Poetry is pulsing fragments
Of the inner life
Of untethered music
Poetry is made
with syllables of dreams
Poets began sharing their verse as we viewed Sam’s collection of paintings.
From Brenda Davies:
Lush
Deep green ocean
Of bright treasures
Colors popping
The beauty
A feast for the eyes
From Sarah Miller:
Standout flower’s joyous hues
Gladdened with light
Emily Freiman wrote:
Women become flowers
Amid rampant green
Robin Gabbert added:
Eyes long closed
I’m lost in a field of green
At this moment
I hope I never wake
From was from Jim McDonald:
Through gardens a ghost wanders
spring in Giverny
A lush with color
And from Kathryn Santana Goldman:
He bows in reverence
To her divine beauty
Lance Burris wrote:
Its intense emerald green
and spring bouquet
And Geoffrey Leigh contributed:
Connect to a discernment
that expands beyond perception
Finally, I added:
I open by study window
See the garden below
Even greet each tulip by name
Throughout the poetry recitations Sam shared his life as a painter. When he left his last job, his daughter,a classical pianist, encouraged him to play an instrument. When that didn’t work, the thing that seized him was painting. He shared that Rumi became a guiding light:
The green earth
Is your cloth
Tailor your robe
With dignity and grace -- Rumi.